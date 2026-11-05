New Hampshire church’s vitality helps it receive parish status

[Episcopal News Service] When St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Hampstead, New Hampshire, was named a parish, it wasn’t the church’s first big change since it was founded in 1962.

The congregation has worshipped in three different locations in southern New Hampshire, including one where the church building was moved to a new town, before settling in its current location in 1990. It began as a mission, then became a parish, and returned to mission status more than a decade ago.

“St. Christopher is the patron saint of travel, so it is interesting that the church has had this traveling kind of experience,” the Rev. Zachary Harmon, the church’s rector, told Episcopal News Service.

During the Diocese of New Hampshire’s annual convention on Oct. 23, it once again became a parish.

The new status reflects the vitality of the congregation, Harmon said. With an average Sunday attendance of between 50 and 60 people, the small church actively serves its community, including hosting six AA meetings a week, an annual international dinner and its recent second annual children’s carnival. That event drew more than 200 children and their families for face painting, carnival games and the opportunity to get close to a fire engine, a school bus and an excavator at its touch-a-truck activity.

Almost everyone at St. Christopher’s is involved with one of the outreach ministries, Senior Warden Maureen Dadekian told ENS, which also extends to collecting goodie bags for those at the local men’s and women’s shelters, participating with the local police department in Toys for Tots and supporting refugee families resettled in New Hampshire by the International Institute of New England.

St. Christopher’s is surrounded by wealthier churches in an affluent county, she said, but what it lacks in financial resources it makes up in spirit and commitment. “We are consistent,” she said. “We have remained consistent and genuine in our love for God and Christ and our mission as Christian people.”

In recent years, church attendance has grown, thanks primarily to families with young children, Harmon said, many of whom he has baptized. He isn’t sure if this growth came from parents searching for certainty after the pandemic or a feeling of needing God in their lives, but whatever drew them in, these families have added a new liveliness to worship. He credits St. Christopher’s former priest, the Rev. Miriam Acevedo, with helping to set up a nursery that now gets frequent use. There also is robust lay leadership of the Sunday school program under coordinator Kim Ryder, and the choir and music ministry, overseen by music director Andrea DeGiovanni, are outstanding for a parish of its size, he said.

The process to get to parish status, which is governed by diocesan canons, took about a year, Harmon said. It included official approval of the change from St. Christopher’s bishop’s committee, a special group appointed by New Hampshire Bishop A. Robert Hirschfeld, the diocesan standing committee and the bishop. The final vote required a two-thirds majority of clergy and laity voting separately. It took place during the online business meeting of the diocesan convention.

Before the vote, Hirschfeld spoke about his experience of the congregation. “I hope you all can get a chance to go to St. Christopher’s some Sunday and just see what it’s like,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun. And it’s a community of saints and yes, sinners, but just lovers of Jesus, disciples of Jesus, whose hearts are full of joy and in service to God and the community.” Clergy and lay voting members, in turn, held their green “yes” cards up to their webcams, and the vote was unanimous.

During the in-person portion of the convention on Oct. 24 at St. Paul’s Church in Concord, when the main task was the election of the 11th bishop of the diocese, St. Christopher’s new status was officially recognized, as Harmon and the church’s lay delegates came forward to rousing applause.

Structurally, little will change since St. Christopher’s became a parish, Harmon said. He now holds the title of rector instead of vicar, and the governing body, formerly the bishop’s committee, is the vestry. St. Christopher’s already was paying the diocese’s 15% assessment, so there is no new financial commitment needed.

Challenges remain for St. Christopher’s, Dadekian said, but they aren’t alone in that. One involves the rising cost of propane and heating oil used to heat the church and parish hall. Oil alone is averaging up to $6 a gallon, and she said the vestry is still looking at contracts that would lock in prices for the season.

But by gaining its new status, she hopes St. Christopher’s can be an inspiration to other smaller churches around the diocese. “We really do things with joy, and we encourage each other,” she said. “We can do more than we think we can.”

— Melodie Woerman is an Episcopal News Service freelance reporter based in Kansas.