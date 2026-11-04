World Council of Churches co-signs statement calling for respect for international humanitarian law

[World Council of Churches] As the Global International Humanitarian Law Dialogue took place Nov. 3-4 in Geneva, Switzerland, the World Council of Churches, Caritas Internationalis and ACT Alliance presented a joint statement calling for respect for international humanitarian law.

“Respect for international humanitarian law is built within our societies, through the values, institutions and relationships that shape them,” the Nov. 4 statement says. “It requires sustained commitment from political leaders, armed forces and every sector of society.”

International humanitarian law, also known as the law of war or the law of conflict, is a set of rules that seeks to limit the effects of armed conflict by protecting people who aren’t participating in hostilities. It also seeks to restrict and regulate the means and methods of warfare available to belligerents.

Read the full statement here.