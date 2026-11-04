Rainbow Initiative inspires Paris cathedral’s growing LGBTQ+ ministry

[Episcopal News Service] The American Cathedral in Paris has, for years, welcomed LGBTQ+ persons. But while the cathedral’s inclusivity was a given to the congregation, it was not always obvious to others in the community.

That began to change in 2023, when the cathedral signed on as a Rainbow Initiative covenant congregation and leaned into awareness, updating the cathedral’s website to tell the church’s story of LGBTQ+ full inclusion in French and English, and to direct refugees to service providers.

“It was that LGBTQIA-plus page that really put us out there. … the American cathedral was already an inclusive place, committed to full inclusion as an Episcopal Church cathedral,” Angelina Stelmach Blundell told Episcopal News Service.

“Putting up those resources put us on the map for folks who would have otherwise never known about The Episcopal Church and how inclusive it is,” she said.

That same year, for the first time, the American Cathedral participated in the Paris Pride March, carrying the Rainbow Initiative banner and handing out pamphlets, stickers, and a litany of love, an affirming and inclusive prayer that they had handwritten during Lent.

“When you march in a pride march as a church with really affirming messages on your posters, on your banners, people are quite touched by it,” Stelmach Blundell said.

In 2022, The Episcopal Church’s 80th General Convention adopted a resolution calling on the church to support LGBTIQ+ refugees and asylum-seekers through awareness and advocacy. The resolution resulted in Episcopal Migration Ministries’ Rainbow Initiative, which has since been integrated into its Migration Response Network.

Following participation in the Pride Parade came the question: What’s next?

In the early 2000s, as The Episcopal Church stepped up its LGBTQ+ advocacy, the cathedral’s gay members formed their own advocacy group. At that time, though the cathedral’s leadership supported LGBTQ+ members, the congregation did not. As one cathedral member said, “It was a very different time, more socially conservative.” Eventually, LGBTQ+ members were integrated into the congregation and, for various reasons, the group disbanded.

About three years ago, cathedral member Hope Newhouse, an American woman living in France, discovered the Rainbow Initiative while visiting an Episcopal church during a trip to the U.S. When she returned to Paris, she shared what she’d learned with other members.

They didn’t see how their small team could assist LGBTQ+ refugees, and there wasn’t an urgent need because state-run programs exist. Still, they wanted to be involved, and through discernment they landed on a need they could fill: “In France the thing most needed for LGBTQ+ people is something to show that we exist as a very affirming church. So, let’s do prayers,” Marie Bellando-Mitjans told ENS.

Bellando-Mitjans, who is French, came to the cathedral after a long history with the Catholic Church, which, even in Paris, they said, still is conservative. “I turned 30, I was still not married, still not a mother and I was obviously hanging out with the gays.

“We had a new priest, and the priest told me, ‘You should really come confess every week if you want to be part of this community.’ I won’t do that,” Bellando-Mitjans said.

In France, and across Europe, LGBTQ+ rights are legally protected. Depending on the country and the region, however, society can be conservative on gender and sexuality. Therefore, there’s a real need for LGBTQ+-affirming spaces.

The Rainbow Ministry at the cathedral meets on Wednesdays for Evening Prayer, fellowship and Compline. Moreover, it has led to growth in other ministries, such as the cathedral’s 20s/30s young adult fellowship, the Sandwich Ministry and Jazz Vespers.

The cathedral identifies as an affirming and inclusive space, which has attracted newcomers, gay and straight. “It tells people who we are,” Kim Powell, the cathedral’s senior warden, told ENS.

“Knowing that this ministry exists proves to them that our witness is for all people, and that alone has grown other ministries that are unrelated because it shows the wider welcome, that we love everybody,” she said – and, she added, it’s not posturing.

Googling “inclusive Christian church Paris” renders the American Cathedral as the top result.

“A number of people came to the Wednesday night Compline because of the query,” Stelmach Blundell said. Some people who came to the cathedral through the Rainbow Ministry have chosen to be baptized, confirmed or received at Pentecost over the past three years.

“It always feels really special, wonderful, when people are able to integrate their whole lives, their spirituality and their lived experience, and all under the banner of being proud of who they are,” she said. “In my experience, for a lot of people, in some spaces you might be a closeted Christian, and in other places you might be a closeted queer; to be able to be both openly in a space that historically has been and is and continues to be associated with persecution and diminishment … It’s very powerful for people to reclaim who they are and be able to reclaim a space for their spirituality to express who they are.”

Tim Buffet-Delure, born in France and raised nonreligious, but culturally Catholic in the United Kingdom, moved back to Paris two years ago.

For a year he felt a bit lost, as he struggled to connect with Parisians and to find a community that reflected his values. Then, a friend invited him to the interdenominational American Church in Paris. When he Googled it, he found the American Cathedral.

“And I thought, oh, this place looks really good; actually, it looks amazing. They have a rainbow ministry, a 20s/30s ministry,” Buffet-Delure told ENS.

Finding the cathedral and its “radical welcome” – its affirmation and normalization of same-sex relationships – was a wonderful moment in his life, he said. “I had never had that in my life, a space where I felt affirmed. In fact, before I came to the cathedral, it was very hard for me to talk about my identity, to be open about who I was, because I’ve never had that before.”

When he was asked to step into leadership roles in both the rainbow and 20s/30s ministries, it felt natural to do so, and in April he was baptized.

“I’d been in spaces where I’d felt tolerated,” he said. Nowadays in Europe there are a lot of open spaces where “you’re allowed to be there, but at the same time you’re not.” The cathedral, he said, is different.

At coffee hour, for example, “Somebody would say, ‘Hi, my name is Jane, and this is my wife, Kate,’ or ‘Hi, I’m Keith, and this is my husband, George,’ and I was like, wow, and it’s so normal.

“You’re a full member of the community; you’re fully accepted. You can get married as a member of the queer community, you can have a family if you want to, which is something I’d always aspired to, but it felt like in the outside world that was quite difficult to have, especially if you’re trying to reconcile your faith and your sexuality. It felt like those were two things you couldn’t kind of get at the same time, and so that’s why it felt so amazing to be part of The Episcopal Church.”

Bellando-Mitjans, who works as a spiritual counselor, started attending concerts at the cathedral when they worked just across the River Seine on the left bank. It felt similar to a Catholic church, and they weren’t sure if it wasn’t Catholic with an American flair. After the COVID lockdown, they began attending. Later, because of their knowledge of poetry and love for jazz, they took over leading Jazz Vespers.

“That’s how Angelina and Hope and I met; I was brought in in the light of the cathedral’s community,” Bellando-Mitjans said.

When it came time to invent a liturgy rooted in the Book of Common Prayer, they chose prayer and compline with a queer twist, and swapped poetry for hymns since singing together “can be weird” if people don’t know the notes “and Angelina and I are not singers at all.”

One thing that struck them was the cathedral’s welcome. In the French context, “it’s church, everyone is nice, it’s normal,” but the cathedral extended “enduring care; it’s not just politeness.”

Each year, before the annual Paris Pride Parade, the cathedral hosts a Eucharist, a blessing and send-off service for participants. During the 2025 service, a Brooklyn priest’s sermon took off.

Bellando-Mitjans’ Instagram “blew up” when they posted a reel of a snippet of the Rev. Steven Paulikas’s mention of the French queer humorist, Le Tréma, during a 2025 Prayer to Pride service. Bellando-Mitjans said they spent a good bit of time explaining to those who heard the sermon that Paulikas, rector of All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Brooklyn, New York, was for real. “Sometimes queer people are shocked to see a [welcoming] church, and I had to do a little bit of pedagogy. It’s not comedy against us; the priest is gay, we are an inclusive church.”

With that post, they said, “we began to exist in the French queer Christian ecosystem.”

In January, the ministry created its own Instagram account, where its audience continues to grow.

-Lynette Wilson is managing editor of Episcopal News Service. She can be reached at lwilson@episcopalchurch.org.