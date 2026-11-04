New Anglican bishops gather in Canterbury for conference on episcopal ministry

[Anglican Communion News Service] Twenty-five new and recently consecrated bishops from around the world are gathering through Nov. 9 in Canterbury, England, to explore their calling as bishops within the Anglican Communion.

Canterbury Cathedral, with support from the Anglican Communion Office, is hosting the annual “New Bishops’ Conference,” which began Oct. 29. The participating bishops represent 12 member churches and 13 countries in Africa, Asia, North America and Oceania.

The program is designed to help the bishops learn from each other through discussions, reflection and sharing insights. It’s built around the Five Marks of Mission – tell, teach, tend, transform and treasure – and combines daily worship at Canterbury Cathedral with Bible study, teaching sessions, shared meals and conversation.

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