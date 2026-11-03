Navajoland diocese responds to severe river flooding across Navajo Nation

[Episcopal News Service] Severe flooding is disrupting the lives of more than a thousand Navajo Nation residents, particularly in northwest New Mexico and southeast Utah, and the Episcopal Church in Navajoland is mobilizing to join local relief efforts.

Heavy rain in late October swelled several rivers in the region, including the Animas, San Juan, and La Plata rivers, washing out some roads. Additional storms on Nov. 1 and 2 brought renewed danger to nearby Navajo communities, including Farmington, New Mexico, where the Navajoland missionary diocese is based.

“For many families, this is not simply a matter of recovering from one storm. Some have already experienced damage to their homes and belongings, while others face renewed displacement, unsafe travel conditions, and uncertainty about what lies ahead,” the Navajoland diocese said in an online update this week. “Concerns about contaminated floodwater, damaged infrastructure and the approaching winter months add to the challenges.”

Navajoland’s standing committee, clergy and other local leaders are working to coordinate a diocesan response to assist households affected by the flooding, and they are receiving assistance from Episcopal Relief & Development.

“Our efforts focus on responding to immediate needs while recognizing that recovery will take time, particularly for families experiencing repeated flooding and displacement,” the diocese said.

Episcopal Relief & Development released a statement Nov. 3 saying it is helping “to identify immediate and emerging needs and explore potential emergency response assistance.”

“Our partner, the Episcopal Church in Navajoland, brings incredible local strength and leadership as they actively mobilize relief across reservation communities cut off by floodwaters,” Cristina De La Torre, Episcopal Relief & Development’s program officer for global disaster response and resilience, said in a news release. “While immediate priorities include food, drinking water, shelter and fuel, recovery needs will intensify as winter arrives, requiring sustained support for firewood and extensive home repairs.”