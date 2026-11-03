Anglican Communion’s ‘Vision36’ launch event will invite churches to join a decade of church planting

[Anglican Communion News Service] “Vision36″ – a bold and ambitious initiative to see one million churches planted across the Anglican Communion in the next decade – is set to launch on Nov. 11 with a service in Nairobi, Kenya, at 10 a.m. East Africa Time (7 a.m. GMT), livestreamed to Anglicans around the world.

The service will be hosted at St. Julian’s Retreat Centre in Nairobi. Along with the local congregation, the service will be attended by members of the Anglican Communion Commission for Evangelism and Discipleship, who are championing Vision36.

The launch will invite Anglican member churches around the world to take up Vision36 in their setting and get involved in discipleship, church planting and church renewal projects. Vision36 aims to see every Anglican grow as a disciple of Jesus, and every church to plant a new congregation or be renewed. Together, the hope is to plant or renew one million healthy congregations by 2036.

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