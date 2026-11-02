‘Voting matters’: Episcopalians encouraged to vote, invited to Election Day prayer vigils

[Episcopal News Service] Prayer vigils are scheduled in Episcopal churches across the U.S. on the eve of the general election and on Election Day, Nov. 3, including an online service after polls close that will be hosted by The Episcopal Church, as Episcopalians join Americans everywhere in praying for a peaceful democratic process.

The Episcopal Church’s Division of Public Policy, Partnership and Witness invites Episcopalians to join “a prayerful service of compline” at 8 p.m. Eastern Nov. 3 led by the Rev. Sarah Shipman, director of the church’s Migration Ministries. Register in advance here.

Separately, five Episcopal bishops are among the clergy scheduled to participate in an all-day online prayer vigil organized by the Benedictine Way, a religious community based in Omaha, Nebraska. The vigil starts at 8 a.m. Central Nov. 3 and will include prayers throughout the day from Nebraska Bishop Scott Barker, Indianapolis Bishop Jennifer Baskerville-Burrows, Minnesota Bishop Craig Loya, Los Angeles Bishop Antonio Gallardo and Washington Bishop Mariann Budde.

“Our community has hosted Election Day prayer vigils since 2020, but this year it feels especially important to get out the vote and defend our democracy, as we are facing a level of voter suppression in our country that we haven’t seen in a very long time,” Brother James Dowd, prior of The Benedictine Way, said in a news release.

Other vigils range from a 20-minute election-eve service at 6 p.m. Eastern Nov. 2, hosted by Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in New York, New York, to an “open prayer vigil” on Election Day at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Glenwood, Colorado. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mountain Nov. 3, visitors to St. Barnabas are invited to “spend time in prayer and meditation for our country and people and the issues we are voting on.”

And in Columbia, South Carolina, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Nov. 3 for “private prayer on your way to or from the polls” as well as a brief “liturgy for the nation” at the beginning and end of the day.

The Episcopal Church does not endorse individual political candidates but rather encourages nonpartisan advocacy and political engagement as a way of witnessing Jesus’ Gospel message in today’s world. Its Office of Government Relations has assembled various resources into an election engagement toolkit that includes ways of addressing misinformation, disinformation and political violence.

“As Christians, we recognize election engagement as a tangible way to love our neighbors,” Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe said in a recent church video encouraging Episcopalians to register to vote. “Our mandate to care for God’s world and people compels us morally and spiritually to vote and to help ensure voting access for others.”

Episcopalians are also encouraged to sign up to receive action alerts as part of the Episcopal Public Policy Network.

“As our nation once again casts its votes, we pray for all who exercise their right at the polls and all who labor to make our elections possible,” the church said in its weekly public witness prayers, released Oct. 30. “Protect voters from intimidation and election workers from threats. May every citizen’s voice be heard and counted.”

The church also has scheduled an online “Vote Faithfully” networking call after the election at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Nov. 5, to “provide a prayerful space to reflect on what has happened and what remains to be understood in light of election results.” Register here.

Episcopal bishops from across the church have issued statements calling for peace and faithfulness as this election season draws to a close.

“As the midterm election draws near, the intensity of the campaigns is rising, along with real anxiety about what will happen on Election Day and beyond,” Budde said in a blog post. “In these final days, may we treat those with whom we disagree as neighbors, each one created in the image of God.”

New Hampshire Bishop Rob Hirschfeld released a pre-election reflection that noted how close Election Day is to All Saints’ Day, Nov. 1.

“In the risen Christ, we are part of the divine communion of love and all souls, even when we enter the voting booth,” Hirschfeld said. “In that sense, the disciples, our most beloved departed family members, the saints and the future of our children are with us.”

“The more people vote, the more they are connected to their community,” Michigan Bishop Bonnie Perry said in a video message to her diocese, encouraging members to vote and to help others vote. “The more we connect to our community, the more compassion and care we have for one another, and one of the ways we show that care is by casting a ballot for the person of our choice.”

And in the Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast, which includes parts of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, Bishop Russell Kendrick encouraged all Christians to vote because “voting matters.”

“As Christians, we are called to participate in this moment with both conviction and compassion, guided by the faith we profess and the love we are commanded to practice in order to carry out a purpose that we trust is of God,” Kendrick said in an online reflection. “Voting is not merely an exercise of secular citizenship; it is an act of Christian discipleship.”

– David Paulsen is a senior reporter and editor for Episcopal News Service based in Wisconsin. He can be reached at dpaulsen@episcopalchurch.org.