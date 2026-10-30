Episcopal bishop shares how churches are working to restore and protect oceans at UN biodiversity conference

[Anglican Communion News Service] During a reception at the United Nations’ biennial Conference of the Parties on the Convention on Biological Diversity, the Rt. Rev. Cathleen Bascom, The Episcopal Church’s eco-region networks coordinator and former bishop of Kansas, shared how churches are working to restore and protect oceans.

Bascom highlighted how the eco-region networks address region-specific biodiversity and climate issues, including aiming to “save the prairie and the Chesapeake Bay … restore oyster beds and to contain urban runoff in the Gulf Coast.”

“Our network is preserving the continuum of habitats from the headwaters to the deltas in the Caribbean basin,” Bascom said. “They are focusing on coral reefs, to name just a few.”

The 17th biodiversity conference, or COP17, is taking place Oct. 19-30 in Yerevan, Armenia. Bascom is there representing Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe as part of a five-person Anglican delegation.

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