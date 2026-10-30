Ecumenical officers strengthen global connections and explore priorities at network gathering

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches Ecumenical Officers Network gathered online Oct. 27-28 for mutual learning and collaboration. The meeting brought together representatives of member churches worldwide to share experiences, address common challenges and explore priorities for the ecumenical movement.

The meeting provided space for church representatives to introduce their work, welcome new participants, and exchange perspectives on ecumenical relations.

For example, Gillian Kingston, from the Methodist Church in Ireland, reported that the Methodist Church in Ireland and the Church of Ireland, which is an Anglican church, have achieved full interchangeability of ordained ministries. “This was the result of a lengthy process, but it has now been successfully implemented,” said Kingston. “An ordained minister of the Methodist Church in Ireland can serve as a priest in the Church of Ireland, and vice versa.”

The network seeks to strengthen relationships among member churches and support their common witness for justice, reconciliation and unity.

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