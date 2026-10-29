Ecumenism: When uncharted territory ‘is a good place to be’

[World Council of Churches] An international symposium at Lund University in Sweden reminded participants in the ongoing World Council of Churches Commission on Faith and Order meeting of the significance of concrete steps toward Christian unity, not least when other societal structures face pressure or risk crumbling.

“When the World Falls Apart, Churches Are Getting Together” was the theme of the Oct. 28 symposium, organized by the Centre for Theology and Religious Studies in connection with the Commission on Faith and Order meeting taking place Oct. 26-31 in Lund and Höör.

Lund is historically significant for the ecumenical movement. The city was the founding location of the Lutheran World Federation in 1947, and in 1952 hosted the Third World Conference on Faith and Order. In 2016, Lutherans, Roman Catholics and other ecumenical partners jointly commemorated the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

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