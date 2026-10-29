Churches call for prayer and action as fire and smoke spread across Indonesia

[World Council of Churches] Wildfires across Indonesia are threatening human life and nature as they burn across the Southeast Asia archipelago. The fires are rapidly approaching churches and villages and have devastated wildlife and plant life, threatening numerous species.

The Communion of Churches in Indonesia and several partners are working to establish oxygen shelters — temporary public health stations that provide filtered air or short-term oxygen therapy to people with respiratory issues, asthma or smoke inhalation symptoms — across Kalimantan.

“We want our brothers and sisters in the affected communities to know that they are not forgotten and that the churches are standing alongside them in this difficult time,” said Rev. Darwin Darmawan, general secretary of the Communion of Churches in Indonesia.

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