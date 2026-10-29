Anglican Communion Science Commission gathers to strengthen links between faith, science and young leaders

[Anglican Communion News Service] Bishops, scientists and theologians from across the Anglican Communion are at Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria to develop local science and faith initiatives and to support a new generation of young leaders.

The Anglican Communion Science Commission facilitated the Oct. 26-30 meeting, which is exploring various topics, including artificial intelligence, disaster response and the relationship between scientific discovery and Christianity.

The commission, which formally launched in 2022 at the Lambeth Conference, equips churches to collaborate with scientific communities in responding to human need and to contribute Christian ethical perspectives to developments in science and technology.

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