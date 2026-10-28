Honorary canons, including two from Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia, installed at Hawai‘i cathedral

[Anglican Taonga] Hawai‘i Bishop Robert Fitzpatrick named nine church leaders as honorary canons of the Cathedral of St. Andrew in Honolulu, O‘ahu, during an Oct. 18 installation service marking the Feast of St. Luke.

Most of the honorary canons are from the Diocese of Hawai‘i, but two are from the Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia; Jenny Te Paa-Daniel and Fe‘iloakitau Kaho Tevi. Polynesia Archbishop Sione Ulu‘ilakepa attended the service to support Fitzpatrick at one of his final services at the cathedral before retiring at the end of November.

During the service, Fitzpatrick described Te Paa-Daniel and Kaho Tevi as special friends and as “kumu,” which means “teacher” in Hawaiian. He thanked them for introducing him to many people and for welcoming him in Oceania and Asia.

“They’ve offered me a seat at the table that has been a gift,” Fitzpatrick said.

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