Diocese of Olympia to move $100 million investment fund into churchwide management program

[Episcopal News Service] The Diocese of Olympia, with congregations on the Pacific Coast side of the state of Washington, announced Oct. 28 that it will transition management of its $100 million investment fund to The Episcopal Church’s endowment, becoming one of the largest diocesan trusts under churchwide management.

“For decades, our fund has been managed by volunteers overseen by the board’s Investments Committee,” the Diocese of Olympia’s board of directors said in a letter to shareholders. “While this has served us well in the past, the complexity of modern markets requires institutional expertise.”

The change means the diocese’s assets will become one of the many custodial trusts managed within the churchwide endowment by the Domestic and Foreign Missionary Society, The Episcopal Church’s New York-based corporate entity.

Episcopal Church Chief Financial Officer Christopher Lacovara provided additional context in response to an inquiry from Episcopal News Service. “We manage trust funds for more than a dozen dioceses and more than 150 congregations, plus trust funds for a variety of Episcopal charities and organizations,” Lacovara said. “The total program is $350 million, in addition to the [Episcopal Church] endowment of $500 million.”

The Diocese of Olympia, in its online news release, listed several benefits of this new management plan. The diocese’s trust will be invested in assets that are aligned with The Episcopal Church’s “no buy” list and other corporate social responsibility initiatives. The Episcopal Church does not charge management fees, and it can better diversify the trust’s investments and ensure returns even in times of market volatility, the diocese said.

And the investment returns historically have been better. The DFMS Trust has generated an average annual return of 8.3% since 1993, the diocese said, while the diocese’s own benchmark showed an annual return of 7.8%.

“As faithful followers of Jesus in Western Washington, this change will help congregations better support mission-critical ministries throughout our diocese,” Olympia Bishop Phil LaBelle said in the release. “We are thrilled to partner with DFMS in this way.”