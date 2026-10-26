Whitney Rice elected 11th bishop of Diocese of Kansas

[Diocese of Kansas] The Rev. Whitney Rice, from the Diocese of Missouri, was elected Oct. 24 as the 11th bishop to lead the Episcopal Diocese of Kansas.

Rice was elected on the first round of balloting during an election that took place in the worship space of Grace Cathedral in Topeka, receiving 61% of the lay delegate votes and 59% of the clergy votes. A majority of both clergy and lay votes in the same round was needed for election.

Others on the ballot were the Rev. Grant Ambrose of the Diocese of the Susquehanna, the Rev. David Gortner of the Diocese of Spokane and the Rev. Lisa Senuta of the Diocese of Kansas.

“I offer my heartfelt congratulations to our newly elected bishop, the Rev. Canon Whitney Rice,” said the Ven. Jim Cummins, president of the governing body that has overseen the diocese in the interim period between bishops. “I am grateful for the discernment, prayer and commitment of all who participated in this important process, and I look forward to the next chapter in the life of our diocese.

“Although the selection process extended several months longer than anticipated, that additional time has brought us to this wonderful moment. The result is a truly outstanding bishop-elect, and I am confident that the gifts, faith, and leadership they bring will serve our diocese well. … May we now move forward together with renewed energy and a shared commitment to Christ’s mission, as we welcome our new bishop and embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Rice has been serving in the Diocese of Missouri for the past six years, as canon to the ordinary since 2026, and as canon for evangelism and discipleship development since 2020.

She attended the University of Kansas and graduated in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in religious studies and English. When the four candidates toured the diocese during the Meet and Greets, she emphasized how important the diocese’s Canterbury ministry was to her Christian formation and discerning her call to the priesthood. She went on to seminary at Yale Divinity School, where she graduated in 2008. After graduating from seminary, she served parishes in Indiana and Missouri.

Rice has also served as the evangelism faculty member at Bishop Kemper School for Ministry and created the Requiem or Renaissance program, an 18-month skills-building and discernment program for congregations seeking revitalization.

When not engaged in ministry, she enjoys swing dancing.

The service of ordination and consecration by which Rice becomes a bishop and assumes responsibility for the pastoral and administrative work of the diocese, will take place on April 17, 2026, in Grace Cathedral, Topeka. The chief consecrator will be Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe.