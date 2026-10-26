Episcopal Church of New Hampshire elects Ed Cardoza as its 11th bishop

[Episcopal Church of New Hampshire] The Rev. Ed Cardoza was elected the 11th bishop of Episcopal Church of New Hampshire on Oct. 24. Cardoza will succeed retiring Bishop Robert Hirschfeld.

Lay delegates and clergy elected Cardoza at the diocese’s annual convention in Concord from a slate of three nominees on the second ballot, receiving 55 votes from clergy order and 76 votes from lay representatives.

“It is with profound joy that I accept the call to serve as the 11th bishop of the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire. To be called to this ministry is a sacred privilege that I accept with a humbled heart, deeply aware of both the immense responsibility and the extraordinary work that lies ahead,” Cardoza said.

“I look forward to ministering across our diocese, united in one Lord, one faith, one baptism. Together as lay and ordained siblings, we will continue to center Jesus and boldly live into New Hampshire’s prophetic tradition – bringing the courageous love of the gospel to all of our neighbors.”

The Episcopal Church of New Hampshire serves approximately 10,000 members in 46 congregations and eight seasonal chapels across the state. The diocese describes itself as geographically diverse, spiritually resilient and committed to community-based ministry.

Cardoza currently serves as priest-in-charge of Grace Episcopal Church in Manchester, N.H. His previous ministry includes extensive lay and ordained leadership in greater Boston and the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts. He also has experience in global health and outreach work in Haiti and Rwanda, and he served as vice president of development for Partners in Health.

A Portuguese-American and native of East Boston, Mass., Cardoza’s faith was formed in Boston’s inner-city parishes. He holds a Master of Arts degree in ministry from Saint John’s Seminary in Brighton, Massachusetts. He has also completed theological training as an auditor in Anglican Studies at the Episcopal Divinity School and as a Canterbury Scholar at Canterbury Cathedral.

Cardoza’s ministry and formation work focused on liberation theology, young adult spiritual development and innovative approaches to property stewardship. He co-founded the Contemplative Action Network, an Episcopal-Lutheran collaboration addressing housing instability, recovery support and immigration support.

Cardoza and his spouse, Albert, a retired carpenter, live in Peterborough, N.H. They share a strong interest in historic preservation and recently saved a historic home from demolition.

“With the election of Rev. Ed, the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire can look forward to an exciting and rewarding mutual ministry,” said Margaret Porter, president of the Standing Committee. “I anticipate that the hopes and dreams expressed in our diocesan profile will help us discover together how we will serve God in these challenging yet promising times. Our diocese has greatly benefitted from the thorough work of our dedicated Search and Transition Committees, their chaplain and our consultant. We are also grateful to each of our nominees for joining us in the holy discernment that has resulted in this joyful outcome.”

The other two nominees were the Rev. Kristofer Lindh-Payne and the Rev. Fran Gardner-Smith.

Hirschfeld, who has served for 14 years, said he is looking forward to working with Cardoza over the next four months during the transition period. “I am confident that Rev. Ed will lead the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire into its next chapter of witness to God in Christ,” Hirschfeld said. “The Holy Spirit knows this diocese deeply and has clearly shown us God’s wisdom. It will be a joy to walk with Rev. Ed in the months ahead and share the many gifts of this remarkable diocese as he prepares for consecration as bishop. I have found serving God’s people here to be the honor and privilege of my life, and I believe Rev. Ed will, too.”

The ordination and consecration of the 11th bishop of New Hampshire will take place March 6, 2027, at Rollins Chapel in Hanover, with the Most Rev. Sean Rowe, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, officiating.