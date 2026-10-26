Diocese of the Great Lakes elects Zachary Nyein as its first bishop diocesan

[Diocese of the Great Lakes] The Episcopal Diocese of the Great Lakes on Oct. 24 elected the Rev. Zachary Nyein as its first bishop diocesan.

Nyein currently serves as senior associate rector and pastor of Imagine Worship at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in New York City. Pending completion of the consent process, the bishop-elect will be ordained and consecrated bishop on the Feast of Julian of Norwich, May 8, 2027.

“It is a rare and unique privilege to serve as the first bishop of a new diocese, and I am extraordinarily honored to accept the call,” Nyein said. “The Holy Spirit is at work in the Great Lakes, and I look forward to our years of ministry together.”

Nyein was elected on the second ballot at the third annual convention of the diocese on Oct. 24. Election required a simple majority of votes in both the lay and clergy orders on the same ballot. On the second ballot, Nyein received 102 of 181 lay votes cast (56%) and 65 of 114 clergy votes cast (57%).

The other nominees were the Rev. Terri Bays, missioner to the ordinary in the Diocese of Northern Indiana; the Rev. Nurya Love Parish, director for mission and community engagement in the Diocese of the Great Lakes; and the Rev. Holly Rankin Zaher, rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Evansville, Indiana.

The Episcopal Diocese of the Great Lakes was formed in 2024 through the juncture of the legacy dioceses of Eastern and Western Michigan. The young diocese comprises 98 congregations, including four seasonal chapels, and spans 58 counties across the Lower Peninsula of Michigan.