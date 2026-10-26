Compass Rose Society gathers for 2026 general meeting

[Anglican Communion News Service] Members of the Compass Rose Society met Oct. 21-22 at One Whitehall Place in London for the annual general meeting. The society has supported the Anglican Communion Office since 1994.

Pennsylvania Bishop Daniel Gutiérrez, president of the Compass Rose Society, hosted the event. During the meeting, attendees spent time praying together and reviewing reports from the society’s board and chapter. They also listened to speakers from throughout the Anglican Communion provide updates on their work in person and virtually.

The speakers included several Episcopal leaders, including the Rev. Chuck Robertson, senior adviser to Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe; the Rt. Rev. Mark Edington, bishop of the Convocation of Episcopal Churches in Europe; Atlanta Bishop Robert Wright; and the Rev. David Madison, executive director of the National Association of Episcopal Schools.

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