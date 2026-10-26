Colin Ambrose elected 12th bishop of Diocese of Tennessee

[Diocese of Tennessee] The Episcopal Diocese of Tennessee elected the Rev. Colin Moore Ambrose as its 12th bishop on Oct. 24 at Christ Church Cathedral, Nashville.

Ambrose was elected on the third ballot, receiving the required two-thirds in both clergy and lay orders on the same ballot. With 67 clergy votes and 105 lay votes cast, he received 48 clergy votes and 73 lay votes.

Ambrose greeted the convention via an audio message minutes after his election was announced, saying, “I am overwhelmed, incredibly overwhelmed and humbled by this call, and I accept it with great joy.”

When ordained and consecrated bishop on April 10, 2027, Ambrose will succeed the Rt. Rev. John C. Bauerschmidt, who is retiring after leading the diocese since 2006.

“Bishop Bauerschmidt, thank you for your faithful leadership and for all you’ve given to this diocese. It will be an honor to follow you and to build on all that you have begun,” Ambrose said.

A native of Knoxville, Tennessee, Ambrose received his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Following college, he worked with Lehman Brothers in New York as a financial analyst and then spent five years as managing partner of a construction and remodeling company he co-founded in Chapel Hill. After discerning a call to ministry, he earned his Master of Divinity degree, cum laude, from Nashotah House Theological Seminary in 2009.

He began his ministry in the Diocese of Tennessee at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where he served as priest associate and then interim priest before being called to St. George’s, Nashville, in 2019, where he currently serves as vice-rector and chief of staff.

Ambrose is married to Trisha, and the Ambroses have three children.

Reflecting on the future, Ambrose said, “This diocese is home. … I look forward to sharing this life with all of you, being with you in your congregations, worshiping with you, praying with you, serving with you and discerning together what God is making possible among us.”

The other nominees were the Rev. Brian Cannaday, canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Dallas, and the Rev. D. Andy Olivo, rector of St. Elizabeth’s Church, Ridgewood, New Jersey.

The Episcopal Diocese of Tennessee encompasses 40 of the 41 counties in Middle Tennessee, serving 43 congregations and other mission outposts, comprising approximately 15,000 Episcopalians.