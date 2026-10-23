RIP: Former Southeast Florida Bishop Calvin Schofield Jr. dies at 93

[Episcopal News Service] The Rt. Rev. Calvin “Cal” Onderdonk Schofield Jr., who served the Diocese of Southeast Florida as bishop for 20 years, died on Oct. 5 in Denver, Colorado. He was 93.

Schofield Jr. “was known for his remarkable sense of humor and his strong, warm pastoral leadership,” St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church in Boca Raton, Florida, posted on its website.

Schofield Jr. was born Jan. 6, 1933, in Delhi, New York. He was a member of the Onderdonk family, which produced two Episcopal bishops in the 19th century: the Rt. Rev. Henry Ustick Onderdonk, the second bishop of the Diocese of Pennsylvania, and the Rt. Rev. Benjamin Treadwell Onderdonk, the fourth bishop of the Diocese of New York.

Schofield Jr. earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hobart College in 1959 and a Master of Divinity degree from Berkeley Divinity School at Yale University in 1962, and he was ordained later that year.

Schofield Jr. served as curate of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in St. Petersburg. Florida – now the Cathedral Church of St. Peter and the seat of the Diocese of Southwest Florida – from 1962-1964. He also served vicar of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Miami from 1964-1979. He additionally served as chaplain of Florida Presbyterian College, now known as Eckerd College, in St. Petersburg, and as a chaplain of the U.S. Navy Reserve.

In November 1978, Schofield Jr. was elected bishop coadjutor of the Diocese of Southeast Florida. He was consecrated on March 23, 1979, and became the diocese’s second bishop on Jan. 1, 1980, succeeding Bishop James L. Duncan.

Under Schofield Jr.’s episcopacy, Southeast Florida became the first Episcopal diocese to establish a mission for Hispanic ministry and the church’s first Spanish-language Cursillo program. He also ordained the diocese’s first woman priest, the Rev. Winnie Bolle.

Schofield Jr. additionally served on Executive Council, The Episcopal Church’s Standing Commission on Human Affairs and Health, and the board of General Theological Seminary. In 1997, he also served as co-chair of the election committee of The Episcopal Church’s 25th presiding bishop, the Most Rev. Frank Griswold.

Schofield Jr. retired in 2000 and was succeeded by Bishop Leopold Frade. Schofield Jr. assisted the diocese after retirement until he moved to Colorado.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Schofield, two children and grandchildren.

Schofield Jr.’s funeral is scheduled for Nov. 7 at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Centennial, Colorado.

“Please keep the bishop, his wife Elaine and their family in your prayers,” the Diocese of Southeast Florida said in an Oct. 5 announcement.