Pope Leo XIV accepts honorary title at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor

[Anglican Communion News Service] With King Charles III’s approval, Pope Leo XIV is now Papal Confrater of the College of St. George at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor.

This act of confraternity represents a visible sign of spiritual fellowship, ecumenical friendship and Christian fraternity. It recognizes both the centuries-old relationship between the College and Chapel of St. George, Windsor, and the Holy See, and the progress in relations between the Church of England, the Anglican Communion and the Roman Catholic Church. It also reflects the deep mutual esteem between the king and the pope and their shared desire for Christian unity.

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