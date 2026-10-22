Episcopal bishop joins Anglicans to bring faith-based advocacy to UN biodiverbiosity conference

[Episcopal News Service] The United Nations is four days into its biennial Conference of the Parties on the Convention on Biological Diversity, and the Rt. Rev. Cathleen Bascom, The Episcopal Church’s eco-region networks coordinator and former bishop of Kansas, is there representing Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe.

Bascom is in Yerevan, Armenia, Oct. 19-30 for the 17th U.N. biodiversity conference, or COP17, as part of a five-person Anglican delegation. While in Yerevan, the delegation is acknowledging Indigenous wisdom as they advocate for protecting oceans, for just finance for at-risk communities and for a cleaner agricultural system.

“I come to COP17 ready to share some innovative practices and positive impacts reported from our networks,” Bascom told Anglican Communion News Service. “Above all, I travel to Armenia to learn.”

This is The Episcopal Church’s second time participating in the U.N. biodiversity conference. In 2024, Bascom was part of the church’s three-person delegation as an observer organization. That conference, which was held in Santiago de Cali, Colombia, concluded with no clear agreement on key topics. Negotiations later continued in Rome, Italy.

Representatives from nearly 200 countries are attending COP17. The United States is not an official voting party to the Convention on Biological Diversity, but representatives from Native American tribal nations and other groups are participating. The U.S. Council for International Business also sent a multisectoral business group to present private-sector solutions to biodiversity issues.

The biodiversity conference is different from the U.N.’s annual climate change conference, which will take place in November in Antalya, Turkey. The biodiversity conference focuses on protecting and preserving all life on earth, including animals, plants and microorganisms. The climate change conference, on the other hand, focuses on limiting the rise of Earth’s surface temperature to reduce the frequency of extreme weather events, including hurricanes, wildfires, severe rain events, increased flooding and heatwaves.

Climate change is among several factors leading to the rapid decline of Earth’s biodiversity. Overfishing, poaching and habitat loss when land is taken for agriculture are other factors, which have left more than 1 million animals on the brink of extinction. Human population growth is a central factor because of the increased need for infrastructure and converting natural habitats for agriculture, which have significantly reduced space for wildlife to thrive.

Under this year’s theme, “Taking Action for Nature,” the conference is assessing progress in implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which was adopted in 2022 by 196 countries. The framework lists 23 targets to be met by 2030 to halt and reverse biodiversity loss.

One of those targets, called the 30×30 target, is to ensure that 30% of land and water are conserved by 2030. At The Episcopal Church’s 81st General Convention in 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky, the House of Bishops and House of Deputies passed D029, “Commit to the 30×30 Initiative for Biodiversity,” which directs all Episcopal institutions to adopt, support and promote the 30×30 target.

As of 2024, 8.4% of marine and coastal areas were protected or conserved, compared with 17.6% of land and inland waters, according to the Protected Planet Report 2024, the first official review of global progress towards implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The conference is also addressing issues related to climate change, agriculture and health.

The Anglican delegation is focusing on four priorities at COP17: Share generational wisdom to secure nature and communities; ensure that governments’ finances are channeled towards those who need it most; call on governments to restore and protect the oceans as one of the “Lungs of the Earth”; and show that balancing food security and sustainability is possible.

Built around relationship, restoration and resilience, the Anglican Communion’s “Lungs of the Earth” initiative describes how Anglicans can be involved in working to restore and protect three vital ecosystems: forests, oceans and frozen landscapes. This includes participation in reforestation initiatives like the Communion Forest, and also amplifies environmental and advocacy work from Anglican provinces around the world and celebrates the work of Anglican environmental activists, including Green Anglicans and the Anglican Communion Environmental Network.

While in Yerevan, Bascom said she hopes to gain ideas in strengthening The Episcopal Church’s 12 eco-region networks, which address region-specific biodiversity and climate issues.

“From our own Anglican delegation members and the many scientists, faith groups and government actors, I hope to glean best practices and spiritual insights that will empower efforts in our Episcopal eco-region networks.”

-Shireen Korkzan is a reporter and assistant editor for Episcopal News Service. She can be reached at skorkzan@episcopalchurch.org.