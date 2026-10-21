Delaware bishop named nominee for bishop provisional in neighboring Diocese of Easton

[Episcopal News Service] The Diocese of Easton, which includes congregations in eastern Maryland, mostly on the Chesapeake Bay’s Eastern Shore, announced Oct. 21 that the standing committee had nominated Delaware Bishop Kevin Brown to serve Easton as bishop provisional during its leadership transition.

An election with Brown as the sole nominee is scheduled for the Easton Diocesan Convnention on Feb. 26 and 27 in Cambridge, Maryland. The standing committee expects to provide additional details soon.

Brown has served as bishop of the neighboring Diocese of Delaware since 2017. He will continue to serve as Delaware’s bishop diocesan if elected bishop provisional of Easton.

“The Diocese of Easton is in a season of transition and discernment, considering what its future may hold and how best to move forward,” Brown said in a letter to his diocese that was shared by the Easton standing committee. “During this time, its leaders are asking for stability, pastoral care and episcopal leadership that will allow them to continue their ministry while thoughtfully discerning their next steps.”

Easton has been without a bishop diocesan for about a year, after former Easton Bishop Santosh Marray stepped down at the end of October 2025 to take three months of vacation and sabbatical and then retiring at the beginning of February 2026.

During the transition, the standing committee formed a steering committee to work with the Rt. Rev. Mary Gray-Reeves, a trained conflict mediator, to plan listening gatherings across the diocese to support reconciliation and healing.

In July 2023, Marray was the subject of a disciplinary complaint alleging inappropriate behavior, according to information posted in May 2024 to The Episcopal Church’s website. Few details have been released publicly about the allegations, other than that “multiple complainants” made allegations of “inappropriate public statements and behavior” by Marray. A separate complaint was filed in February 2024 by a single complainant alleging “inappropriate public statements and misrepresentations.”

Under the church’s Title IV disciplinary canons, a reference panel issued determinations in January 2025 concluding both matters with pastoral responses. No other information was provided about the cases’ resolution.

The Diocese of Easton also has said previously it would consider engaging with other dioceses as it navigates its leadership transition, to “determine whether our participation in God’s mission could be strengthened by collaborating or partnering with another nearby diocese.”

Brown, in his letter to the Diocese of Delaware, said he remained committed to leading his home diocese. “At the same time, I believe there are moments when we are called to look beyond our own borders and consider how we might serve the wider church,” he said. “Easton is our neighbor and our sister diocese. When our neighbors need help, we have an opportunity to respond with generosity, compassion, and faith.

“I believe this is one of those moments. … I ask that you keep the people of Easton, our own diocesan community, and me in your prayers as we move forward.”

The Diocese of Easton separated from the Baltimore-based Diocese of Maryland in 1868. Today, the Diocese of Maryland, at 26,000 members, is nearly four times as large as the Diocese of Easton, with fewer than 7,000 members, according to the church’s most recently released diocesan totals from 2023. The Diocese of Washington, with about 31,000 members, also includes some congregations in Maryland just north and south of the U.S. capital. Delaware reported just under 7,000 members.

The Diocese of Easton engaged in a previous period of discernment a decade ago. At that time, it considered partnering with another diocese but decided to remain independent. It elected Marray as its bishop in 2016.

– David Paulsen is a senior reporter and editor for Episcopal News Service based in Wisconsin. He can be reached at dpaulsen@episcopalchurch.org.