Anglican-Roman Catholic International Commission concludes second phase of work

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Anglo-Roman Catholic International Commission held a virtual plenary meeting concluding the second phase of its latest work, which began in 2019.

The commission is the principal theological dialogue between the Anglican Communion and the Roman Catholic Church. It brings together theologians and church leaders to deepen their shared understanding of Christian faith, with the goal of restoring full, visible unity.

During the meeting, commission members approved the final draft of the agreed upon statement for this phase of their work, called “While They Were Talking and Discussing: Learning to Do Moral Discernment in Communion.”

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