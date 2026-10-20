Anglican Church of Canada marks 50th anniversary of women’s ordination

[Anglican Journal] Nov. 30 marks the 50th anniversary of the ordination of women as priests in the Anglican Church of Canada. Dioceses and parishes across Canada are holding events to commemorate the occasion, ranging from themed Sunday Eucharist services to a two-day event in Victoria.

Ontario Archbishop Anne Germond formerly served as acting primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, the second female primate after Archbishop Linda Nicholls. Germond calls women’s ordination a “significant historic event for our church” and says women’s leadership gifts, though present before 1976, have flourished and enriched the church since that milestone.

She said parents have approached her on parish visits to say their daughters were inspired by seeing her in a leadership role.

Ordained in 2002, Germond said she has been welcomed both at the parish level and in the national church. Still, she said, there are challenges women in ordained ministry face, including the balance between family expectations and a career in the church.

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