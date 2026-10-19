Executive Council backs presiding bishop’s strategic vision for The Episcopal Church

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe on Oct. 19 presented publicly for the first time his sweeping, point-by-point strategic vision for The Episcopal Church, titled “Our Courageous Witness,” that combines Christian witness in the public square, greater support for dioceses and congregations, and structural and financial changes intended to sustain the church for years to come.

The 15-year framework, which is expected to guide a restructured triennial churchwide budget for 2028-30, was endorsed in a vote by Executive Council, the church’s governing and oversight body between meetings of General Convention. The council adopted the plan unanimously without discussion during a livestreamed session.

The council, attending a one-day meeting at the Episcopal Church Center in New York, had been one of a select group of key church stakeholders who had provided previous feedback to earlier drafts of the strategic framework, including at the council’s private retreat meeting in June in Puerto Rico. It has been in development by Rowe and his staff for much of this year, though many of its component details reflect changes that have been underway since Rowe took office as the denominational leader in November 2024.

Rowe spoke for about a half hour before the vote to detail some of the key components of the plan, which is not being released in printed form.

“We can be faithful to God in the here and in the now,” Rowe said in his presentation. “What does that mean for us? What does that mean for the church? How do we position ourselves to meet the needs of the time and God’s call on us now in this time and place?” Rowe then outlined the plan’s three strategic priorities — “ways in which we’ll reorient our work as a churchwide body toward the work of being the risen body of Christ in the world.”

The plan’s three priorities are “Witness: A Christianity Worth Proclaiming,” “Support: Capacity Where It’s Needed” and “Sustain: A Church Built to Last.”

Tied to the three priorities are 10 action steps, led or facilitated by the churchwide staff, to achieve a range of goals, such as reducing the church’s costs, increasing the church’s visibility and collaborating with dioceses so that local leaders can focus more on Christian ministry in their communities.

The action items for “Witness” include developing a “churchwide evangelism and visibility campaign” that will promote The Episcopal Church more widely, a step that church leaders hope will help to stem the decline in membership and attendance that has affected all mainline Protestant denominations in recent decades.

A related action item is to “elevate the voice of The Episcopal Church in the public square.”

Some of this work already has been put in motion under the new staff structure Rowe implemented starting from his first days in office. Many of the church’s departments are now grouped into two core divisions, Mission Program, led by the Rev. Lester Mackenzie; and Public Policy, Partnership and Witness, led by Rebecca Blachly.

The biggest changes in that staff realignment occurred in February 2025, when Rowe announced that 16 employees accepted early retirement incentives, 14 others were laid off and 13 vacant positions were left unfilled. Under Rowe, the churchwide staff has also added employees in several newly created positions. The presiding officers have chosen to leave the canonical position of chief operating officer vacant, but Rowe has created a new role of chief administrative officer and named Bishop Jose McLaughlin, who stepped down as bishop of Western North Carolina this year, to take the position.

Other newly hired staff members have been laying the foundation for some of the work outlined in Rowe’s strategic plan. Chief Financial Officer Chris Lacovara, for example, has been a central figure in updating the church’s financial systems and seeking “cost improvements” since he was hired in March 2025. He has also been involved in talks of selling the church’s Midtown Manhattan headquarters. Later in the day’s meeting, Executive Council voted to authorize negotiations with a prospective buyer.

The presiding bishop chairs Executive Council, and the House of Deputies president serves as its vice chair. Its 38 other voting members are a mix of bishops, other clergy and lay leaders. Twenty are elected by General Convention to staggered six-year terms, or 10 new members every three years. The Episcopal Church’s nine provinces elect the other 18 to six-year terms, also staggered.

The sale of the Episcopal Church Center is incorporated into the action items Rowe presented under the strategic framework’s “Sustain” priority, and Rowe has advocated for proceeds from the potential sale to be invested in a fund that will support a more robust church planting and revitalization effort.

Other related action items include structural changes to make church governance more efficient and a new approach to churchwide grant-making that will emphasize strategic investments with measurable results.

The “Support” priority has been central to Rowe’s stated vision since he was elected and confirmed as presiding bishop in June 2024. In his acceptance speech at the 81st General Convention in Louisville, Kentucky, Rowe spoke of refocusing churchwide structures to better support the work of dioceses and congregations. That message resonated with bishops and deputies at a time when many Episcopal leaders are struggling to respond to declining membership, growing property maintenance costs and diminished capacity to meet canonical requirements, such as with clergy discipline.

Rowe’s staff is planning to roll out a pilot program soon to assist dioceses with clergy disciplinary matters under the church’s Title IV canons, allowing dioceses to opt into a consolidated program that would relieve local leaders from filling every canonical role at the diocesan level.

Another initiative, already underway in dioceses like South Carolina, offers churchwide support for more efficient fundraising for local mission. Rowe also envisions deploying churchwide staff to support dioceses on financial matters, real estate issues and crisis communications, based on positive results seen so far in test cases. The new framework also emphasizes “networked models” to help achieve ongoing churchwide goals, such as creation care and racial reconciliation.

Now that Rowe’s “Our Courageous Witness” strategic framework has been publicly presented and endorsed by Executive Council, it will help inform the work of the Joint Budget Committee as it finalizes a draft of the 2028-30 churchwide budget plan. The committee expects to begin presenting that draft budget plan to the wider church in November, with public hearings followed by revisions. In February 2027, it will be presented to Executive Council for recommendation to the 82nd General Convention when it convenes July 3-8 in Phoenix, Arizona.

“There’s a version of the next 15 years in which we miss the moment, and that version asks nothing of us at all, requires us to do nothing except stay the course and see how it goes,” Rowe said in his presentation to council. “And there is another – and I think it’s the one that this plan, the one that you’ve helped to develop, addresses – in which a church entrusted with a great deal decides to steward it well while it still can. …

“I invite us to go forth boldly in the love and hope of the Spirit, and see where God leads us and where God will take us and ultimately to see and catch along the way glimpses of the kingdom of God.”

Following Executive Council’s vote to adopt Rowe’s plan, including its “emerging opportunities and budget implications,” the Rev. Theodora Brooks, a priest in the Diocese of New York, stood to make a plea for hope at a time when much of the focus in The Episcopal Church has been on denominational decline in membership and worship attendance.

The church is not dying, Brooks said. “For some of us, we see life every Sunday,” she said, so the strategic plan should signify that “the funeral procession is interrupted.”

– David Paulsen is a senior reporter and editor for Episcopal News Service based in Wisconsin. He can be reached at dpaulsen@episcopalchurch.org.