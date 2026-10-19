Council of Churches in East Asia Anglican bishops meet in Seoul, South Korea

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Diocese of Seoul in the Anglican Church of Korea hosted the bishops’ meeting of the Council of Churches in East Asia. The council gathers church leaders from Anglican traditions together annually, with member churches rotating the host role. This year, the bishops’ spouses were invited to attend the meeting.

The Oct. 15-19 meeting centered on the theme “Seeds of the Gospel: Mission in East Asia. The theme drew from the parable of the mustard seed in Matthew 13:32: “Though it is the smallest of all seeds, yet when it grows, it is the largest of garden plants and becomes a tree, so that the birds come and perch in its branches.”

Bishops were present from the Episcopal Diocese of Taiwan, the Church of the Province of South East Asia, Nippon Sei Ko Kai (Anglican Church of Japan), Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui (Anglican Church of Hong Kong), the Episcopal Church in the Philippines and the Church in the Province of Myanmar. Associates from the Anglican Church of Australia and Iglesia Filipina Independiente also participated.

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