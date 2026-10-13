Washington National Cathedral’s Acolyte Festival celebrates lay worship volunteers

[Episcopal News Service — Washington, D.C.] In Episcopal worship services, acolytes are the lay volunteers who assist with the Gospel procession, tend to duties on the altar and help set the table for the Eucharist. They are responsible for routine tasks that rarely draw attention away from the clergy leading the services, yet those worship services often wouldn’t go as smoothly if not for the acolytes.

Washington National Cathedral acknowledges the acolytes’ importance and has celebrated their roles since 1979 by hosting the annual Acolyte Festival. Some 700 acolytes from 68 Episcopal churches in 15 U.S.-based dioceses and an Anglican congregation in Caruaru, Pernambuco, Brazil, attended this year’s festival on Oct. 10. The acolytes’ estimated ages ranged from as young as 4 years old to as old as 80.

The cathedral celebrates acolytes because “they’re supporting what’s happening for people to come and to receive the sacrament, and to enter into that closer relationship with God in Christ,” the Rev. Rosemarie Logan Duncan, canon precentor of Washington National Cathedral and a former acolyte, told Episcopal News Service.

The Acolyte Festival’s centerpiece was the opening worship service and procession, when all the acolytes, servers, clergy and vergers processed from the cathedral’s Great West Doors down the center aisle wearing their vestments and holding traditional procession items, including the book of the Gospels, processional crosses, thuribles, candles, liturgical banners, kites and streamers.

“I really liked how everybody carried themselves at the procession,” Isabel Oria, a 17-year-old crucifer at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Austin, Texas, told ENS. “It was really cool to observe all the other acolytes, especially the ones for [Washington National Cathedral], because their footsteps were so synchronized.”

During the worship service, Duncan presented the acolytes to the Very Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, dean of Washington National Cathedral, as they recommitted themselves to their ministry.

The service included readings from Jeremiah 1:4-9, Colossians 3:12-17 and Matthew 9:35-38.

West Virginia Bishop Matthew Cowden preached. During his sermon, Cowden acknowledged that many acolytes, especially the children, may “feel a little too small” in the space they were sharing. However, referencing Jeremiah 1:4-9, the biblical account of the young prophet Jeremiah’s call and commission by God, Cowden said, “feeling small before God is not a new experience.”

“You might say … ‘I’m only the backup acolyte. I’m just driving the van on this mission. I’m just here to carry the banner,’” Cowden said. “God has a mission and a ministry for your service and love in the world, and participating as an acolyte is one of the ways we tune our ears, our heart and our stomach to hear the call of God. Wherever you go, wherever you are called to carry the light into the world, do it in the name of Jesus, who speaks for you and has compassion for you.”

Many of the acolytes attend the festival every year, not just for the festivities, but also the educational workshops and networking opportunities.

“We’ll take inspiration from what we see with other churches and bring them back to our church,” Austin Ochoa, a 15-year-old crucifer at All Saints’, told ENS. “I’m also excited to see how thurifers work because I’m not very good at handling the thurible yet.”

A thurifer is an acolyte or altar server who carries and swings the thurible – a metal incense burner suspended by chains. Duncan taught the hands-on thurible workshop.

Other workshops included a lecture on the history of acolytes and hands-on demonstrations on how to make liturgical kites and streamers.

“I love teaching the acolytes how to make the liturgical kites every year because I think they’re significant. I think they’re definitely a sign of the Holy Spirit,” the Rev. Sue Von Rautenkranz, archdeacon emerita of the Diocese of Washington, told ENS. “They’re symbolic, but liturgical kites are also fun, and I think church needs to be fun sometimes.”

The Acolyte Festival is also a rare opportunity for many acolytes to visit Washington National Cathedral – officially the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul – which is the seat of the presiding bishop and the bishop of Washington, as well as the second-tallest church building in the United States and six-largest cathedral in the world. Because of this, family-friendly activities were offered for participants to experience the cathedral up close, including tours, stained-glass window puzzle and coloring activities, an organ demonstration and mini recital, as well as a presentation on the cathedral’s historic “treasures,” such as different chalices.

Acolytes could also test their masonry skills by carving blocks of Indiana limestone like many stone masons and master carvers did throughout the cathedral’s 83-year construction period. The acolytes also added bricks to contribute to the cathedral’s ongoing Lego model project, which is a 1:40 scale community-built replica that will be 13 feet long and 8 feet tall and made with more than 500,000 Lego bricks when complete. The cathedral launched the project in 2019 as a fundraising initiative for ongoing preservation, maintenance and repair work.

“Experiencing the cathedral in Washington, D.C., is a really big experience among acolytes of our church. We have to drive six hours up from Tennessee to get here, which is a big investment for us,” Willis Bidgood, a 16-year-old acolyte at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Johnson City, told ENS. “This journey creates a really close bond for the acolytes because we get to share this incredible experience together.”

For Hollerith, seeing so many congregations of various sizes from different dioceses gather “like a family” is a major highlight of the festival, describing the day “like a homecoming.” He additionally told ENS that, based on his experience as a teenage acolyte at Christ Episcopal Church in Alexandria, Virginia, serving as an acolyte can inspire and “open the doors” to pursue other callings of leadership in the church.

“One of the great gifts of being an acolyte is all that you’re exposed to, and I got exposed to really wonderful clergy and really wonderful adults who are giving their time,” Hollerith said. “I got to be in the middle of liturgy and feeling like I had a role to contribute, and that felt really good. From an early age, I realized I really liked this, and I felt an honor to keep doing it.”

Serving as an acolyte has also helped many young Episcopalians, like Caroline Perry, a 9-year-old acolyte at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Burke, Virginia, grow in faith and spirituality.

Caroline, who usually serves as a torchbearer, “didn’t really want to go to church” until she became an acolyte a few months ago.

“Now that I hold the candles at church, the acolytes, we usually get respected more than usual,” Caroline told ENS. “Now, I love going to church and doing something very important every week.”

–Shireen Korkzan is a reporter and assistant editor for Episcopal News Service. She can be reached at skorkzan@episcopalchurch.org.