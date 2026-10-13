Military chaplain calls on Anglican Church of Canada to observe National Indigenous Veterans Day

[Anglican Journal] Every year for the last decade, the Rev. Catherine Askew has attended the Ottawa ceremony commemorating Canada’s National Indigenous Veterans Day, which recognizes the contributions of Indigenous military veterans – particularly in the two world wars and the Korean War. It takes place annually on Nov. 8, three days before Remembrance Day, known as Veterans Day in the United States.

Askew, a military chaplain, co-chair of the Anglican Council of Indigenous Peoples and member of Moose Factory Cree Nation, supports Aboriginal Veterans Autochtones, the Canada-wide association that organizes the ceremony at the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument. She says the Anglican Church of Canada should observe National Indigenous Veterans Day as part of its commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous people.

“It’s so incredibly important to remember that when Indigenous people weren’t even considered persons under the law, when their children were being taken away to residential schools, when they were still restricted by a pass control system on the reserves and could only leave with an Indian agent’s permission, they were still volunteering to fight in World War I and World War II at a higher rate than any other people in Canada,” Askew said.

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