Episcopal Church of South Sudan prioritizes waste management in environmental campaign

[Anglican Communion News Service] Throughout the Anglican Communion, churches, communities and individuals are advocating to restore and protect the “lungs of the Earth.” Creation care is a core pillar of the Anglican tradition, reflected in the Fifth Mark of Mission, which urges Anglican to “safeguard the integrity of creation, and sustain and renew the life of the Earth.”

The Episcopal Church of South Sudan is implementing this vital charge in the form of intentional tree planting, water source care and waste management in churches and beyond. Kenyi Emmanuel Dube, a team leader for the Episcopal Church of South Sudan Environmental Network (ECSSEN), shared with Anglican News the changes that are being implemented in parishes and regionally.

“Through ECSSEN, we mobilize Christians to become better stewards of God’s creation and actively promote the Green Anglican Movement in South Sudan,” Dube said. “This year, in collaboration with the Catholic Church, we jointly launched the Season of Creation, during which we engaged in prayer and practical actions such as cleaning water sources, as part of our commitment to caring for creation.”

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