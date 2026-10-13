Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia’s climate commission to develop climate resilience strategy

[Anglican Taonga] The Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia has empowered its Climate Commission to develop a churchwide climate resilience strategy over the next two years.

Elisiva Sunia moved the motion on climate resilience, speaking from her experience reducing disaster risks for communities. Sunia said that while climate change affects every part of the church, its impacts are experienced differently in each community.

“A churchwide strategy will give us a shared direction, while still allowing dioceses and Hui Amorangi to respond to their own local realities,” she said.

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