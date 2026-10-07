St. Mary-the-Virgin Anglican Church in Bermuda celebrates 400 years of faith and service

[Anglican Communion News Service] In recent weeks, St. Mary-the-Virgin Anglican Church in Warwick, Bermuda, has been marking its 400th anniversary with special services and commemorative events. These celebrations culminated on Oct. 4 with a rededication service, which gathered distinguished guests, clergy and parishioners.

The Rev. Carl Williams, Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary-the-Virgin, led the rededication service. West Indies Archbishop Philip Wright, bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Belize, preached.

In a letter that was read aloud at the service, Joshua Puls, assistant private secretary to King Charles III, relayed the king’s “warmest congratulations” to St. Mary-the-Virgin, which was founded in 1626. As the reigning British monarch, Charles serves as supreme governor of the Church of England.

“His Majesty greatly admires this remarkable milestone, marking four centuries of faith, service and community in Bermuda,” the letter says. “The church’s enduring presence is a tribute to the generations of clergy and parishioners whose dedication and commitment have sustained its ministry and strengthened its place at the heart of the community.”

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