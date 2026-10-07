Mothers’ Union celebrates one worldwide family in Christ on 150th anniversary

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Mothers’ Union concluded a four-day event in Durban, South Africa, to mark its 150th anniversary. The Sept. 30 – Oct. 3 gathering’s theme was “Celebrating Worldwide Fellowship: One Worldwide Family in Christ.”

The event united delegates from across the world to honor the legacy of its service to women, family and community life and look forward to the next chapter.

“This anniversary is not simply a celebration of longevity; it is a testimony to God’s continuing presence,” Kathleen Snow, president of Mothers’ Union, said in her keynote address on Oct. 3. “We have heard much about listening and walking alongside each other and in our communities, and that is what has made a difference to our communities.”

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