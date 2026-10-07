Cuba bishop, clergy send letter to the church, Cuban people

[Episcopal Diocese of Cuba] The bishop and clergy of the Diocese of Cuba sent the following letter to the church on Oct. 4.

“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed, and to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.” — Luke 4:18-19

Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ:

We address you people of God and people of Cuba with heavy hearts, yet placing our hope in the One who brings justice to the oppressed. As the Body of Christ in this land, we cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering we all endure at this moment in our history.

OUR REALITY

We are living through painful times: mass migration is tearing families apart and emptying communities; the high cost of basic goods makes daily life impossible; and the growing inequality among Cubans contradicts the dignity God has bestowed upon each of His children. We feel deep distress over the shortages afflicting our people: hunger, a lack of medicines, unbearable blackouts, water shortages, and the near-total deterioration of healthcare and education systems – despite the heroic efforts of doctors and teachers striving to fulfill their vocations amidst such circumstances. These are not abstract realities; they manifest as a lack of bread on the table, the sick left without treatment, new generations without education, and mothers without hope.

OUR SOLIDARITY

We stand with the Christian denominations and institutions – as well as the thousands of Cubans – that have expressed their support for Anna Bensi and her mother, whether before or after the trial. These include the Baptist Convention of Western Cuba, the Evangelical Pentecostal Church in Cuba (Assemblies of God), the Evangelical League of Cuba, the Methodist Church of Cuba, the Alliance of Unregistered Cuban Churches, Christian Solidarity Worldwide, the Association of Reformed Baptist Churches in Cuba (“Berean Mission”), Open Bible Churches, the Cuban Conference of Religious (CONCUR), and the “Servants of Saint Joseph” religious congregation, among others.

OUR VOICE

We also express our frustration and pain regarding the use of violence, intimidation, and harassment by police forces against those who choose to raise their voices and demand their rights—especially given that this right to freedom of expression is enshrined in the Constitution of our Republic. We are pained by the suffering these actions are causing thousands of families, particularly young people. To silence the voices of the youth is to silence the present and future of the nation. In the face of this, we say: Enough! We firmly believe that no Cuban should raise a hand against another Cuban, whether for political reasons or any other. We stand with the vulnerable and the dispossessed, and with all those who are suffering direct consequences for the integrity of freely expressing their discontent.

OUR CALL

We appeal to God’s mercy, asking that our authorities and government bodies heed the cry of the people – a people they are called to serve and protect, rather than continually asking for further sacrifices. Our reflection serves as a call to attention for the authorities; it is intended not to provoke confrontation, but to foster dialogue.

OUR COMMITMENT

The clergy of the Episcopal Church in Cuba are – and will always be – here to accompany and serve our people with the faithfulness demanded by the Lord’s Cross. We affirm the justice and truth embodied in the message of Jesus Christ, our Lord, and we ardently desire that they embrace Cuba and all of us who live here.

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. AMEN.

+ Ángel Roberto

The Rt. Rev. Ángel Roberto Rivera Rodríguez IX Bishop of Cuba

Rev. Can. Aurelio Bernabé de la Paz Cot

Rev. P. Rody Pérez Risco

Rev. Can. Gilberto Tadeo Caballero Elizalde

Rev. P. Santiago Rodríguez Rodríguez

Rev. Can. Halbert Pons Santana

Rev. P. Haydee Lugo Marrero

Rev. Can. Juan Carlos Diez Moreira

Rev. P. Roberto Faya Amaro Ven. P. Alfredo Nuño Sierra

Rev. P. Gil Fat Yero

Ven. P. Yordanis Acosta Porta

Rev. P. Yannel Valdivia Melo

Rev. P. Dra. Marianela de la Paz Cot

Rev. P. Dra. Carmen Nualla Parets Rev. P. Armando Alfonso Delgado Orozco

Rev. P. Yulien Yoslán Esparsa Matos

Rev. P. Lis Margarita Hernández Martínez

Rev. P. Leynis Morales Delgado

Rev. P. Frank Miguel Fernández Triana

Rev. P. Carlos Alberto Tamayo López