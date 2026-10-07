Anglican Communion Schools’ Network shares communiqué following first in-person meeting

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Anglican Communion Schools’ Network held its inaugural symposium Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 in London, England. The symposium brought together Anglican school, education and church leaders from across the communion for learning, discussion, worship and fellowship. Together, they explored the theme “Anglican Schools as Places of Mission and Ministry.”

Following the meeting, the network has released a communiqué.

Click here to read the communiqué.