4 candidates named to bishop slate in Diocese of Northwest Texas

[Episcopal News Service] The Diocese of Northwest Texas’ Standing Committee has announced a slate of four nominees for election to succeed retiring Bishop Scott Mayer.

The diocese named the following candidates on Oct. 6:

The Rev. Amy Peden Haynie, St. Nicholas Episcopal Church, Midland, Texas.

The Rev. Elizabeth Anne “Betsy” Randall, Diocese of Oklahoma.

The Rev. Christopher Blake Thomas, St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church, Dallas, Texas.

The Rev. Andrew R. Wright, Diocese of Newark, New Jersey.

Additional information on the nominees is posted here.

Mayer announced his intention to retire in October 2025. He plans to step down in June 2027, when his successor will be consecrated as the sixth bishop of the Lubbock-based diocese.

The diocese has opened a 10-day period for submission of additional nominees by petition. After that, meet-and-greet events with the candidates will be held in November. The bishop election is scheduled for January 2027.