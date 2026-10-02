Episcopal leaders, prisoner advocates call on Texas to expand air conditioning to all prisons

[Episcopal News Service] Episcopal leaders in the Diocese of Texas are joining ecumenical partners and advocates for prisoners’ rights in calling on the state to provide air conditioning in all Texas prisons amid complaints that overheated cells violate the U.S. Constitution.

A federal judge recently agreed with the advocates and ecumenical partners. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ruled Sept. 22 that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice must cool all 104 of the prison system’s lockups by the end of 2029 in compliance with Eighth Amendment prohibitions on cruel and unusual punishments.

The Texas Newsroom, a public news collaborative, analyzed temperature readings in state prisons that lack air conditioning and found that most regularly reached 90 degrees and some topped 100, even though state regulations require county jails to maintain temperatures of 85 or cooler. Only a third of Texas’ state prisons currently have air conditioning, according to the Texas Tribune. The state has said that compliance with the judge’s order could cost $1.5 billion.

St. David’s Episcopal Church in Austin, Texas, has been active on this issue. On Sept. 23, a day after the judge’s ruling, the church hosted an evening vigil it had organized with Texas Prisons Community Advocates and the 85 to Stay Alive Campaign. In the afternoon before the vigil, St. David’s also offered its parking lot for an “experiential exhibit,” in which visitors could enter a full-scale replica of an enclosed prison cell and feel the heat that many inmates experience.

“The community member can leave, can explore and walk out of the mock cell, but we couldn’t,” Jennifer Toon, a formerly incarcerated Texan, told KVUE-TV in its report about the exhibit.

Toon now serves as executive director of Lioness Justice Impacted Women’s Alliance and is one of the plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit contesting inmate living conditions. She recalled how the summer heat felt behind bars. “When I was locked up, experiencing summers in a Texas prison was something that you dreaded,” Toon told the TV station.

Now that a federal judge has ordered the state to remedy those conditions, Episcopal leaders are calling on the state to heed the judge’s order.

“Every human being deserves dignity, including those who are held in our prisons,” the Rev. Hope Tinsley Benko, St. David’s associate rector, said in one of a series of compiled written statements from faith leaders. “Our faith compels us to prevent the cruelty of needless death and illness in unairconditioned facilities. As Jesus said, I was in prison and you did not visit me, whatever we do the least of these, we do also to him.”

The Rev. Jim Harrington, a missioner serving at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Austin, said a society’s prison conditions say a lot about its “religious and moral framework.”

“Denying life-threatening air conditioning to prisoners offends our religious beliefs and our moral standards,” Harrington said.

And the Rev. Genevieve Razim, rector of All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Austin, compared the Eighth Amendment’s protections to the Scriptures’ Golden Rule, to treat others as you wish to be treated.

“Whether you approach this issue as a person of faith or no faith, the extreme heat our fellow human beings inside Texas prisons are being exposed to is wrong,” Razim said in her written statement.

– David Paulsen is a senior reporter and editor for Episcopal News Service based in Wisconsin. He can be reached at dpaulsen@episcopalchurch.org.