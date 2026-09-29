Province VIII Episcopalians address shared climate issues, solutions at creation care conference

[Episcopal News Service — Salt Lake City, Utah] Even though the 18 dioceses in The Episcopal Church’s Province VIII are geographically spread across more than 7,000 miles, from Navajoland to Alaska, Hawai‘i and Taiwan, they share similar climate-related challenges, including water scarcity and wildfires.

Episcopalians who live in the westernmost province have come together to address these issues as a province. To start, dozens of them gathered Sept. 25-27 here at the Episcopal Retreat & Conference Center to learn about the causes and effects of climate change in desert regions, and how to mitigate and prevent them.

Some 75 participants from 14 dioceses, including ecumenical partners from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the United Church of Christ, attended the Creation Care Network Conference. Presentations were organized by element: water, air, fire and land. Topics ranged from saving the Great Salt Lake from drought and overuse to preventing desertification by practicing sustainable farming and grazing practices.

The conference aimed not only to educate and inspire, but to encourage collaboration in everyday climate action.

“Inspiration without practice gets absorbed with our already full lives,” the Rev. Lisa Graumlich, a climatologist and a deacon serving at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tucson, Arizona, said in her keynote speech at the conference. “The covenant community is how we find courage to truly see what is happening, to seize this moment as transformative rather than merely catastrophic. … We were never meant to do this alone.”

Using the Great Salt Lake and Colorado River as case studies, the water-related presentations centered on conservation and the potential consequences of inaction, including possible permanent desiccation. The Great Salt Lake, for example, is a key ecosystem in the Western Hemisphere as the largest saline lake in North America and a habitat for 10 million migratory birds and other animals. Due to water overuse, including diverting water from the Great Salt Lake to grow water-intensive crops like alfalfa and hay, the lake has lost 73% of its water and 60% of its surface area since 1850, and since 2020, it is losing around 2 million acre-feet of water through evaporation annually, according to research conducted by Brigham Young University in Provo.

Amy Quirk, a climate change consultant and parishioner of Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, California, shared how the nonprofit San Francisco Baykeeper uses a three-part model – investigation, advocacy and litigation – to protect and preserve the San Francisco Bay.

That combination “has yielded more than 300 legal and policy victories, holding polluters and government agencies accountable for the health of our community’s wildland communities,” Quirk said during her presentation. “Perhaps it will be useful to consider in your own creation care work in other parts of The Episcopal Church’s Province VIII.”

During the air-related presentation, Daniel Moyer and Bob Wohlsen shared how churches throughout the Diocese of Northern California have drastically improved their energy efficiency and reduced fossil fuel dependency. The diocese is on track to achieve The Episcopal Church’s churchwide 2030 carbon neutrality goal, which was established in 2022 by General Convention Resolution A087. St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Arcata, for example, achieved a zero-carbon footprint in 2025 through comprehensive solar, water and electric upgrades. The parish’s initiative began in 2018 after it established a creation care “green team.”

“I hope that listeners took away from my presentation that there’s not a barrier that can’t be overcome to starting a ‘green team’ and being successful at it,” Moyer, a member of St. Alban’s team, told Episcopal News Service. “There are a lot of grant and funding opportunities and resources to figure out how to do these projects. At the end of the day, there is not too small a project that can make a difference. It could be as simple as making sure we turn off lights when we leave a room or use cloth napkins and non-plastic cutlery during church coffee hour.”

Ed Stafford is a marketing professor at the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University in Logan who specializes in sustainable entrepreneurship and marketing renewable energy and clean technology. In his presentation, he shared how scientists are addressing preparations for Salt Lake City to host the 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Rising global temperatures threaten the long-term viability of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, reducing the number of reliable host cities and building a dependency on creating artificial snow. A January World Economic Forum analysis estimates that 10 countries will be able to host the Winter Olympics and Paralympics by 2040 as snowfall declines worldwide.

“I’ve always felt that there’s this moral obligation that in order to be a good Christian we need to protect God’s planet,” Stafford, a parishioner at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Logan, told ENS. “We’re trying to get more people thinking about air pollution and how to respond to it. … BYU canceled a football game a few years ago because of wildfire air pollution. We might not even have snow by the Olympics. Thinking about all these things, my belief is that we need to be proactive now and try to mitigate climate issues before they happen. We’ve only got eight years to prepare.”

Speakers from the fire-related panel shared lessons, including preparation and climate resilience planning, from the deadly wildfires that devastated communities across the Diocese of Los Angeles in 2025, destroying one Episcopal church, two rectories and several school buildings.

The land-related panelists shared how improper farming and grazing practices cause desertification and how to transition to sustainable practices. They also shared how native plants and grasses can improve soil and save water.

Since General Convention passed a resolution in 2024 calling on Episcopal institutions to “build networks around creation care and renewable energy,” 12 have been established across 55 dioceses in the United States, Latin America and Taiwan, and they’re now addressing region-specific environmental concerns and possible solutions.

These eco-region networks seek to “link people, projects and properties dedicated to nature-based solutions to slow climate change.”

Under Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe, who took office in November 2024, development of the eco-region networks has been one of the church’s primary creation care initiatives. It is now facilitated through a partnership with the Center for Religion & Environment at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.

During the conference, the Rt. Rev. Cathleen Bascom, The Episcopal Church’s eco-region networks coordinator and a former bishop of the Diocese of Kansas, shared information about the church’s eco-region networks, including the granting process. She also preached during the Sept. 27 Season of Creation-themed worship service next door at the Cathedral Church of St. Mark.

“It is crucial that we all respond – offering ourselves as members of the body of Christ, offering our brains and hands and boots and knees for prayer for a time of holistic healing,” Bascom said in her sermon. “It will take sacrifice. I think we must face … our human-centric paradigms and ways of life.”

The conference highlighted Indigenous voices and stressed the importance of following Indigenous wisdom when approaching creation care and climate change mitigation. Speakers on these topics included Deena Ute, a Ute tribal member and executive director of A’Nuche, a nonprofit committed to land and Indigenous cultural preservation, and Gavin Noyes, an advocacy and healing program coordinator with the nonprofit INDIGENOUS LED. Ute and Noyes talked about Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah and its significance as an ecologically intact desert ecosystem and sacred site for Native Americans. In July, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation reducing the monument by over 90% to open the land to mineral mining, prompting protests and legal challenges from tribal nations, conservation groups and activists.

“Humans are a very small part of this big, huge ecosystem that’s been around long before we’ve existed,” Ute told ENS. “When we start pulling out uranium from the ground, we create an imbalance for Mother Nature, forcing her to rebalance. We see that as tornadoes, tsunamis, climate change. We’re damaging ourselves.”

“For Episcopal followers, I think there’s a profound opportunity to bring forth change and act as a bridge with others to connect and work to save the Earth together,” Noyes said.

The conference started and ended with Indigenous opening and closing ceremonies, bookending the message of conservation and working together.

“For Indigenous people, we’re community,” Ute said. “We need to take care of each other. Together, we can protect our precious ecosystem.”

–Shireen Korkzan is a reporter and assistant editor for Episcopal News Service. She can be reached at skorkzan@episcopalchurch.org.