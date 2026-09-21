Zambia Anglican Council issues statement on post-election tensions

[World Council of Churches] The Council of Bishops of the Zambia Anglican Council issued a pastoral statement on post-election tensions in their south-central African country.

“Our concern is Zambia. Our concern is justice. Our concern is peace. Our concern is unity,” the Sept. 21 statement said. “Our concern is the dignity and well-being of every Zambian, regardless of political, ethnic or tribal affiliation.”

Last month, incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema and the United Party for National Development won the general elections, though his main competitor, Brian Mundubile, claims that the counting of the votes had been rigged.

After the election, government authorities raided a house, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that killed former Zambian minister Mutotwe Kafwaya. Eleven people were also arrested in this raid, including senior opposition figures. They were accused of planning a coup with the help of foreign militia, which they have denied.

Retired Botswana Bishop Trevor Mwamba, a Zambian national who now leads Zambia’s United National Independence Party, was among the arrested opposition figures. He remains in custody as of Sept. 18, according to a report from The Telegraph, a British news outlet.

“Where prosecution is not warranted, alternative lawful resolutions should be pursued without unnecessary delay,” the statement said. “Justice delayed is justice denied. Justice must not only punish wrongdoing; justice must also protect the innocent from arbitrary treatment.”

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