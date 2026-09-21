Archbishop of Canterbury calls next Primates’ Meeting in 2027 in South Africa

[Anglican Communion News Service] Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally has called the next Primates’ Meeting, to be held Feb. 28-March 5, 2027, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This will be Mullally’s first Primates’ Meeting as archbishop of Canterbury. The last meeting took place in 2024 in Rome, Italy.

The Primates’ Meeting is an “Instrument of Communion” that seeks to foster unity and collaboration between Anglican churches worldwide. The meeting provides space for prayer, fellowship and consultation on shared priorities in church and world affairs.

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