Renta Nishihara installed as primate of the Anglican Church in Japan

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Most Rev. Renta Nishihara was installed as the 21st primate of the Nippon Sei Ko Kai (Anglican Church in Japan) on Sept. 2, succeeding the Most. Rev. David Eisho Uehara.

Nishihara was elected on the first ballot and installed during the province’s 71st general synod Aug. 31 – Sept. 2 at the Cathedral Church of St. Andrew in Tokyo.

“I am committed to continuing to carry out my duties from the dimensions of personal, collegial and communal engagement,” Nishihara told Anglican Communion News Service. “Together with the laity and clergy of the NSKK, the College of Bishops and the NSKK and all the bishops of the worldwide Anglican Communion, I hope to devote my utmost efforts to advancing God’s mission as a primate of the NSKK.”

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