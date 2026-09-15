All Saints, Pasadena, unveils plaque acknowledging its history of racial segregation

[Episcopal News Service] All Saints Church Pasadena in California publicly confronted a painful chapter in its history Sept. 14, with the unveiling of a permanent plaque acknowledging and lamenting the parish’s participation in racial segregation during the Jim Crow era.

The ceremony, attended by members of the community and civic leaders, included a prayer and blessing by Los Angeles Bishop Antonio José Gallardo Lucena, remarks by Pasadena Mayor Victor M. Gordo and a communal reading of the plaque inscription led by the Rev. Mark Chase, All Saints’ associate pastor and its director for justice advocacy and organizing.

The plaque honors “the African Americans and people of color who were turned away from All Saints Church by its white parishioners during the Jim Crow era in Pasadena.” It also tells the story of eight African-American women who, after being excluded, began gathering in their homes to worship and eventually founded what became St. Barnabas, about a mile away in northwest Pasadena.

“We acknowledge and repent of these racist actions, and we ask forgiveness from the descendants of those excluded,” the plaque reads. “Today, as we commit to living out our mission that all are welcome, we recognize our past history so that such racist actions may never be repeated.”

The plaque was permanently placed above the cornerstone of the 1923 church building, and the date references the first plaque-unveiling ceremony, which took place a day earlier during the congregation’s liturgical homecoming observance. During the half-hour Monday midday ceremony, Chase, convener of the All Saints committee whose work led to the plaque’s placement, likened the effort to a farmer clearing his field.

“Imagine a farmer going out to till the soil, and the soil has rocks and stones and glass and all sorts of things that aren’t conducive to growth within the soil,” he said. “Well, the farmer would be mistaken if they planted anything in soil like that. They would have to remove the stones and remove the rocks and remove the objects and anything within the soil that is not conducive to growth.”

“Now,” he told the assembled crowd of approximately 30 people, “With this truth now being told, we have leveled and are continuing to level and clear the soil. So now that this truth has been told, it creates more space for a new truth to unfold.”

In an interview in advance of the event, Chase told Episcopal News Service that the work leading up to the plaque has been underway for more than two years as part of the congregation’s Telling the Whole Story project, an effort begun in 2023 to examine aspects of the prominent Pasadena parish’s past that had not been fully acknowledged.

The racial-history effort is the third committee to emerge from the broader project. Previous work examined the Indigenous history of the land on which All Saints sits (the land of the Tongva people), and a third committee has been studying the whiteness of the church’s iconography.

St. Barnabas parishioner Marco White, who was among the attendees at the plaque unveiling, shared his thoughts with the ENS as the ceremony got under way.

“I think it is symbolically important,” White said. “Obviously, it’s taken over a hundred years to get to this point. On the one hand, thank God we are at this point; on the other hand, it’s a plaque, and the most meaningful thing that I am hoping will develop from this is a meaningful relationship with St. Barnabas.”

Chase emphasized that the plaque is not the project’s endpoint, noting that the project takes its name from the words of Indianapolis Bishop Jennifer Baskerville-Burrows: “‘You have to tell the whole story, so you can write a new story.’” The plaque and ceremony, he said, are “a step along that journey.”

That sentiment was echoed by the Rev. Tim Rich, All Saints’ priest-in-charge: “I want to say this with humility to make sure that we are right-sized in terms of our sense of importance,” he told the ENS right before the ceremony. “But part of why we did a church service on Sunday and now a more communal service on Monday is to inspire other communities and congregations to do this reflection and to think about what their history says about their identity.”

For those congregations interested in doing similar work, Chase has some recommendations on where to start.

“It is a national church call for us to wrestle with this and repair the racial history of our parishes,” he said. “But first, learn the racial history of your city, learn the racial history of your state, and then you will begin to see more clearly where your particular parish fits within that racial history.

“Another piece of tangible advice that I would say is just get a small group of people together, and then follow the energy, the research and the commitment of that small group, and then it will grow from that small contingent. Also, I would highly recommend a seminal text that was a guiding force for us: “Black and Episcopalian: The Struggle for Inclusion,” by the Rev. Gayle Fisher-Stewart.

In his remarks during the ceremony, John Williams, executive director of the Center for Restorative Justice, explained the ramifications of the plaque unveiling to the greater Pasadena community.

“Reconciliation without memory is not reconciliation,” he said, “it’s amnesia. And that is why I believe this plaque matters. A plaque cannot repair the past; it cannot restore opportunities that were denied or relationships that were broken. But a plaque can interrupt the forgetting.

Today we aren’t simply unveiling a plaque; we’re deciding what kind of city we will remember ourselves to be.”

— Adam Tschorn is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer and member of All Saints Beverly Hills.