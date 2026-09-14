More Church of England parishes move away from oil and gas amid rising energy prices

[Church of England] An increasing number of Church of England parishes, some of them in the most rural areas of the country, are moving away from oil and gas and improving their energy efficiency as they brace for rising energy bills this winter.

A match funding pilot scheme from the Church of England’s Net Zero Carbon Program, called Give to Go Green, helps churches pay for work such as under-pew heating, LED lighting, insulation, electrical upgrades and small solar panel and battery storage schemes. It will be expanded to all 42 Church of England dioceses.

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