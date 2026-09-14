Lambeth Awards honor 27 individuals, including Episcopal Church historiographer

[Anglican Communion News Service] Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally presented her first Lambeth Awards on Sept. 11 at Lambeth Palace Chapel to 27 people for their contributions to the Anglican Communion, the Church of England or wider society.

The Lambeth Awards span five categories: the Cross of St. Augustine for Services to the Anglican Communion, the Canterbury Cross for Services to the Church of England, the Hubert Walter Award for Reconciliation and Interfaith Cooperation, the Langton Award for Community Service and the Lanfranc Award for Education and Scholarship.

Sheryl A. Kujawa-Holbrook, historiographer of The Episcopal Church, received the Lanfranc Award for contributions to theological education and church history.