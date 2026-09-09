Tennessee diocese announces slate for 12th bishop

[Diocese of Tennessee] The Standing Committee of the Diocese of Tennessee on Sept. 8 announced the slate of nominees for the diocese’s 12th bishop.

They are:

The Rev. Colin Ambrose, vice rector, St. George’s, Nashville, Tennessee.

The Rev. Brian Cannaday, canon to the ordinary, Diocese of Dallas, Texas.

The Rev. Andy Olivo, rector, St. Elizabeth’s, Ridgewood, New Jersey.

Background information, videos and written material from each nominee can be found here.

“At every step of the way, the search committee has taken great care to represent the fullness of the diocese and to discern those candidates who were most capable and most committed to being the 12th bishop of the diocese,” the announcement said. “They have done this work with diligence and integrity and we, the standing committee, are delighted to present the slate of nominees they submitted to us.”

The 12th bishop will succeed Tennessee Bishop John C. Bauerschmidt, who has led the diocese since 2007. In June 2025, Bauerschmidt announced his plans to retire in January 2027. In July, the Standing Committee announced it would extend its bishop search.

The Electing Convention for the 12th bishop will take place on Oct. 24. The petition process for nominating additional candidates closes Sept. 15.

Pending consents from diocesan standing committees and bishops, the bishop’s consecration will be held on April 10, 2027.

The Diocese of Tennessee, one of three dioceses in the state, includes Episcopal congregations in the central third of Tennessee.