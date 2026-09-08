Germany’s Christian churches jointly send a message of confidence

[Council of Christian Churches in Germany] Following the outcome of the state parliament elections in the State of Saxony-Anhalt, Bishop Kirsten Fehrs, chair of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany; Bishop Heiner Wilmer, chair of the German Bishops’ Conference; and the Rev. Christopher Easthill, chair of the Council of Christian Churches in Germany and rector of the Anglican/Episcopal Church of St. Augustine of Canterbury in Frankfurt issued the following statement:

“We take note of the fact that the AfD [Alternative for Germany] emerged as the strongest party in Saxony-Anhalt by a clear margin. Our concerns have become reality, but we have to accept the result. The churches are particularly concerned about the way people in Saxony-Anhalt live together and relate to one another, and especially about respect for the universal human dignity granted by God, which is unconditionally due to every person. Our concern also extends to the free and democratic constitutional order in Saxony-Anhalt. We call on the election winners to fully respect the State and German constitution and to uphold the dignity of all people, regardless of their origin, religion, way of life, achievements or position.

As churches, we are committed to the message of the Gospel and to the Christian understanding of humanity. In fulfilment of this commitment, we will closely monitor and critically accompany the actions of the future state government. We will not look away and we will not remain silent when human dignity is violated, our democracy is put at risk, or the rule of law is undermined. Ultimately, this is always about people who come under pressure, are threatened or excluded. We will continue to support everything that sustains our democracy and contributes to social cohesion. This requires, above all, spaces where people can come together, engage in dialogue and seek mutual understanding. This is one responsibility of the democratic parties. The churches, too, can serve as important places of encounter.

An election result is the sum of votes cast on a Sunday – but in everyday life, what matters is what holds this country together week after week. The election result shows the extent of dissatisfaction and the loss of trust. This must be taken seriously. What remains unchanged, however, is how hundreds of thousands of people in Saxony-Anhalt and across Germany care for one another day after day, take responsibility for and help sustain our communities. As churches, we will continue to make their confidence, willingness to help and commitment visible and to strengthen them. Together, we will continue working for a society that stands together – in responsibility before God and our fellow human beings.”

This press release is being issued simultaneously by the press offices of the Council of Christian Churches in Germany (ACK), the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) and the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK).

About the Council of Christian Churches in Germany (ACK)

The Council of Christian Churches in Germany (ACK) was founded on 10 March 1948 by five churches. In 2026, it comprises twenty-one churches from different traditions. A further four churches are guest members, and five ecumenical organisations have observer status. The ACK’s main areas of work are theological reflection, engagement for justice, peace and the preservation of creation, as well as joint prayer and contact with other ecumenical organisations. Among other activities, the ACK organises the annual central service for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity and the Ecumenical Day of Creation. It is also responsible for awarding the ACK Ecumenical Prize. Members, guest members and observers send delegates to the General Assembly, which meets twice a year. Since March 2025, the Anglican/Episcopal priest from Wiesbaden, the Rev. Christopher Easthill, serves as chair of the ACK. The ACK’s office in Germany, the “Ökumenische Centrale”, is based in Frankfurt am Main: www.oekumene-ack.de