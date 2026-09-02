Northern Michigan bishop to bless monarch butterflies as they begin migration to Mexico

[Episcopal News Service] Every year in late August and early September, thousands of monarch butterflies gather at Stonington Peninsula, a sub-peninsula of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and wait for favorable weather and wind patterns before they begin their nearly 2,000-mile migration to central Mexico, where they will settle for the winter.

Most of these lightweight insects – up to 90% – won’t survive the nearly two-month journey because of harsh weather conditions, predators, light pollution, pesticides and a lack of food available on their route, but their survival is necessary for North America’s ecosystem. As the monarch butterflies fly south, roughly 50 to 100 miles daily, they will feed on wildflowers and crops, transferring pollen and helping plants, including food crops, reproduce in the process.

Episcopalians in the Marquette-based Diocese of Northern Michigan, which serves the state’s Upper Peninsula, and fellow Yoopers understand and appreciate the monarch butterflies’ importance. That’s why about 100 people gather every year at Peninsula Point Lighthouse for the annual “blessing of the monarch butterflies” event hosted by UP Wild Church, a ministry of the Diocese of Northern Michigan and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s Northern Great Lakes Synod.

Northern Michigan Bishop Rayford Ray, who will bless the butterflies on Sept. 2, described the act as “definitely relational” and “an act of reverence.”

“To bless [the butterflies] is to participate in something sacred for me, and to be blessed by them is to receive a grace that honestly cannot be spoken, only felt,” Ray told Episcopal News Service in an email. “Blessing is a way of saying that we see the goodness God sees. … Blessing makes me aware of the relationship we have with God’s creatures and all of life.”

Established in 2019 in Marquette, UP Wild Church now has eight branches that hold nondenominational nature prayer services and community engagement events, such as tree planting, and wilderness walks in the Upper Peninsula’s abundant natural settings – pine forests, inland lakes and the freshwater shores of Lake Superior. Church members also address through education and advocacy the environmental crises that threaten those places.

UP Wild started the “blessing of the monarch butterflies” in 2021 as both a spiritual tradition and an opportunity to teach adults and children about the butterflies’ life cycle, migration process, their crucial role as a major pollinator species, causes of their population decline and ways to prevent them from becoming endangered.

Blessing migratory creatures, including monarch butterflies, “is an ancient practice of pilgrimage – a journey to a hold place which leads us into personal transformation – that our souls ache for,” Lanni Lantto, UP Wild Church’s co-founder, told ENS in an email.

After members of UP Wild Church introduce themselves and the church’s ministry, the blessing event will commence. It will include group singing, an acknowledgment that the Upper Peninsula was first inhabited by the Anishinaabe people, a lecture on the butterflies and meditative breathing. Participants will also gather anything natural they can find nearby, such as leaves, rocks and sticks, that Carol Schlitz, a member of UP Wild Church, will combine to form a butterfly mandala structure.

“It’s a grounding activity to put everyone in the right frame of mind before the blessing officially begins,” Schlitz told ENS. “For me, as a nature photographer, I see God in everything.”

There’s no guarantee the butterflies will still be near Peninsula Point Lighthouse by the time the blessing event starts because they base the start of their migration on weather conditions, wind speed and wind direction. If they are still around, a volunteer from Monarch Watch, an education, conservation and research program based at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, will explain the importance of tagging the butterflies to track their migration patterns and survival rates. Participants will then be invited to catch the butterflies in large nets, identify their sex and place the tags on their wings before releasing them.

Sue Jamison, a member of UP Wild Church and a retired first grade teacher, has been a Monarch Project volunteer for 25 years. When she was a teacher, her class spent the first month of the new school year learning about monarch butterflies. She would bring monarch caterpillars into the classroom so that her students could witness them feed, grow, form chrysalides and hatch into butterflies 10 to 14 days later. After they hatched, Jamison taught her students how to identify the butterflies by sex (males have two black spots – scent glands – in the center of each lower hind wing) and chart how many females and males they had.

“My students loved the monarch project; I’m sure it’s a project they’ll never forget,” Jamison told ENS. “By learning about the monarchs’ importance and learning about their journey south and witnessing their natural beauty, I hope more people can appreciate everything they bless us with. The least we can do is bless them, learn about them and do our part to help ensure their survival as a species.”

From egg to flying adult, non-overwintering monarch butterflies – the generations that don’t migrate south – typically live four to five weeks. In her short lifetime, a female butterfly can lay between 300 and 500 eggs. However, fewer than 10% of eggs and caterpillars survive to become adults because of predators, parasites, extreme weather conditions and habitat and food loss. Milkweed is the only plant that monarch caterpillars eat and the only plant that adults use to lay their eggs.

“We’re always encouraging people to grow pesticide-free milkweed and let the plants grow. If you see milkweed, don’t cut it,” Schlitz said. “They’re resilient plants that will grow just about anywhere, and monarchs need them for survival.”

The migrating generation, however, can live for six to nine months if they survive their journey. Some will fly as far as 3,000 miles, depending on their starting point. The survivors will arrive in Mexico by the end of October or early November, coinciding with Día de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, on Nov. 1 and 2. In Mexican culture, monarch butterflies symbolize the souls of ancestors returning to visit their families.

After spending winter resting in the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve within the Sierra Madre Mountains, across the border of Michoacán and Estado de México, the orange, black and white insects will begin their multi-generational migration back north in March. The migrating butterflies that survived the winter in Mexico will fly to the southern United States, mate, lay their eggs and die. The next generations will do the same over two- to five-week life cycles until they reach the northern United States and southern Canada in late May or early June. Throughout the summer, the butterflies will continue pollinating as they feed on sweet nectar. Soon, the next migrating generation will begin a new journey south to Mexico.

“When we bless monarchs at Peninsula Point, we turn toward them with love and gratitude and acknowledge that we share this world with them and they share their presence with us,” Ray said.

-Shireen Korkzan is a reporter and assistant editor for Episcopal News Service. She can be reached at skorkzan@episcopalchurch.org.