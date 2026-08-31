Ramón Ovalle installed as primate of the Anglican Church in Central America

[Episcopal News Service] The Most Rev. Ramón Ovalle was installed as primate of the Anglican Church in Central America, also known as IARCA, on Aug. 29 at Catedral Episcopal Santiago Apóstol in Guatemala City, Guatemala. He has been serving as bishop of the Diocese of Guatemala since 2024.

Ovalle was elected primate during IARCA’s eighth provincial synod, held in April at the Anglican Church of St. John the Evangelist in San Salvador, El Salvador. He succeeds the Most Rev. Juan David Alvarado Melgar, bishop of the Anglican-Episcopal Church in El Salvador.

Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe was unable to attend Ovalle’s installation, but he sent a letter offering his prayers on The Episcopal Church’s behalf that was read during the service.

“We pray with thanksgiving for your installation as primate of IARCA, and for the gifts you bring to this ministry,” Rowe said. “We pray for God’s strength and guidance as you all together – primate, bishops, clergy and laity – face significant challenges, both internal and external.”

IARCA, which in Spanish stands for the Iglesia Anglicana de la Region Central de America, includes the dioceses of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Panama.

The Anglican Communion describes addressing environmental challenges, political instability, food insecurity, poverty and infrastructure as some of IARCA’s biggest issues. The province also prioritizes strengthening women’s leadership.

Rowe and Ovalle met earlier this month at the Anglican primates of the Americas meeting in Brazil, where they and other primates pledged to work together on global issues, including colonialism, secularism, polarization, migration concerns, economic and social insecurity, corruption and climate change and justice.

“I look forward to our continued fellowship in this region of the Anglican Communion,” Rowe said.