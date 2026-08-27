World Council of Churches joins prayers for peace and stability in Nigeria

[World Council of Churches] Church leaders from Nigeria gathered Aug. 26 at All Saints Anglican Church in Abuja for an ecumenical prayer service calling for peace and stability in the West African country.

During the service, the Rev. Jerry Pillay, World Council of Churches’ general secretary and a pastor in the Uniting Presbyterian Church in Southern Africa, shared how Christian witness can help promote justice, peace and unity in Nigeria.

“Justice must be at the heart of Nigeria’s democratic life,” Pillay said. “We must refuse every attempt to turn ethnic or religious differences into sources of hatred.”

Read the full article here.