World Council of Churches to join Season of Creation

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches will observe the Season of Creation, a worldwide ecumenical Christian observance that begins with the Feast of Creation on Sept. 1 and ends with the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and ecology, Oct. 4.

This year’s Season of Creation theme, “Living Water,” draws from Ezekiel 47:1-12, which depicts a life-giving river flowing from the Temple in Jerusalem to the Dead Sea.

“The Season of Creation … is a time to witness God’s love and our human responsibility. Confessing God as the creator means a commitment for us as human beings to ‘tilling and keeping the earth,’” Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, World Council of Churches moderator of the central committee, said in reference to Genesis 2:15.

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